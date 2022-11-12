Vincent Van Gogh immersive exhibition to debut in Mumbai soon; details revealed

After a successful stint in the United States of America, Europe and Canada, the famous immersive Vincent van Gogh experience is coming to Mumbai, India in 2023. Here’s everything we know till now.

Though the Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh never really sold a lot of paintings while he was alive, he still became one of the most celebrated painters in the world to ever exist. His work has the capability of sparking joy in the viewer’s mind. The bright colours and swirls of paint depicting a landscape full of sunflowers and stars encapture the hearts of people and transport them to their happy places.

It is as though, his work was made to be turned into large immersive pieces and that is exactly what Van Gogh 360 degrees is doing.

Van Gogh 360 degrees in Mumbai, India

Van Gogh 360 degrees by Festival House Inc. will exhibit Van Gogh’s paintings as large (floor-to-ceiling) projections. The three-dimensional format paintings will highlight the details of his pieces.

Though the exact location has not been revealed, it is confirmed that the show will debut on January 20, 2023, at 10:00 am in Mumbai and will go on for a little over a week.

Famous DJ and music entrepreneur, Nikhil Chinapa, who is also the spokesperson for the company in India spoke about the upcoming exhibition in a little more detail. He told The Indian Express, “Vincent van Gogh’s art is one of the most famous in the world, with The Starry Night right up there with Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and Edward Munch’s Scream. It is very recognisable and distinctive, and most importantly in the public domain.”

He added, “There has been a keen interest in demystifying the man behind this art with movies like Loving Vincent in recent years, and immersive exhibits are a great first step for falling in love with art. I am hopeful that the younger generation and especially our children are inspired by what they see.”

The tickets for the immersive exhibition are on sale at the moment and you can buy them here.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy vangogh.experience/Instagram

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.