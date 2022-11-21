Best spots in Mumbai to watch the FIFA World Cup live as football fever grips India

Soccer stans, the next few weeks are all about you. As the biggest names in the football scene take centre stage at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, eateries across Mumbai have pulled out all the stops to make the match-viewing experience exciting. Here’s where to head for a baller season – complete with jaw-dropping offers, and live screenings.
From being Lionel Messi’s last season to featuring a team of female referees for the first ever time – there’s much to look forward to as the soccer community gears up for its most prestigious quadrennial championship. The FIFA World Cup 2022 will see heavyweights like Germany and Spain lock horns. Other much-anticipated matches include France vs Denmark and Argentina vs Poland. Naturally, a sea of fans have populated the streets and stadiums of Qatar.
However, if you couldn’t quite make it to that flight to the peninsula, eateries across India have got your back. From presenting matches on the big screen to placing the most exciting food and drink deals on the table, there are plenty of reasons to head out this sports season. Besides, nothing beats watching a match with a bunch of other enthusiasts, especially considering the adrenaline-pumping applause that follows every goal. If you’re game, here’s our pick of the best spots in Mumbai that have hopped on the football train.
Catch football’s most prestigious season live at these spots in Mumbai
This quaint English pub in the city promises an electrifying match-viewing experience. Housed within the Marine Plaza, the spot is known for its charming wood-panel floors and colonial-style bar. On the menu are diner favourites like chicken wings and fish fingers – perfect go-tos with a pint (or two) of beer. You could also choose from their eclectic range of pizzas, pasta, and big bites like burgers. Not to mention, their alcohol menu is quite extensive.
The newly-launched TAB – Thoughtful American Bistronomy – has arrived at the FIFA party with the most eclectic set of culinary creations. We’re talking pub grub like cheesy pizzas, fried chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers – you name it, they’ve got it. Of these, the Nashville Buttermilk Fried Chicken Burger, Steakhouse Buff Burger, and Southwest Barbecue Wings come out on top. That aside, they’ve got a range of delicious cocktails on the menu, curated by India’s first female bartender – Shatbhi Basu. Don’t miss out on the Raspberry and Mandarin Bramble, Encantado, and New York Pine Pepper Sour. Round it up with The Pizookie – a fusion of chocolate chip, honey oatmeal and orange, and white chocolate.
This quirky bar in Lower Parel is known for fusing traditional culinary techniques with modern, playful sensibilities as well as a welcoming ambiance. In the spirit of the FIFA World Cup season, the space has a range of exciting offers up its sleeves – served during the match by a team of speech and hearing-impaired staff, experienced managers, and skilled bartenders. These include a bucket of six beers and nachos at Rs 2,400, a bucket of wild drums and calamari at Rs 2,600, a jug of margarita and habanero chicken or paneer at Rs 5,500, a jug of LIIT and nachos at Rs 5,500, 6 jager bombs and croquettes at Rs 4,700, and more! We can’t think of a better way to get pumped for a match.
The celebrity-favorite restaurant Bastian’s more relaxed sister Binger is known for its modern small plates and eclectic cocktails. For FIFA, the eatery has a set of the most exciting combos on offer, served during the match. This includes a bucket of 6 beers and nachos at Rs. 2,400, a jug of sangria and 10 croquettes at Rs. 4,100, a jug of Long Island Iced Tea and nachos (2 portions) priced at Rs. 5,500, and 6 Jager bombs and croquettes (5 pieces) priced at Rs. 4,700. Combine that with an elegant yet electrifying ambiance and you’re bound to have a good football season ahead.
FIFA World Cup is a sassy affair at this popular restro-bar in the city. With quirky decor and an ambiance as energetic as the matches themselves, the sport-viewing experience here comes with new menu additions like the Chimichurri Cottage Cheese wrapped in Kataifi with Muhammara, Pink Dragon Fruit Pappardelle with Pistachio Pesto and Boccocini, and Seared Mirin Buff with Glass Noodles. Rounding this out is the Sticky Toffee Pudding with Vanilla bean Ice cream & Candied Ginger and more. We’re eyeing their unique cocktails like the tequila-based grapefruit number Paloma, whiskey and orange forward Mandarin, and Rum, litchi, and pineapple based Marigold. Best part? There’s plenty more where that came from.
Khar’s most elegant destination for scrumptious European fare has embraced the football spirit and how! Aside from live streaming the matches from 6:00 – 9:00 pm in collaboration with Ace of Pubs, the space has a range of offers on beers, sangria, wine, and cocktails. This includes a beer package for Rs 999, unlimited sangria by the glass for Rs 649, unlimited wine by the glass for Rs 649, and unlimited cocktails from a selected menu for Rs 649. Need we say more?
Game on!
