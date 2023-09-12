facebook
Westlife set to make India groove this November with the Wild Dreams tour
12 Sep 2023

Westlife set to make India groove this November with the Wild Dreams tour

Eshita Srinivas

Pop phenomenon Westlife — of the Uptown Girl and My Love fame — have added India to their early-2000s-nostalgia-filled the Wild Dreams tour. The itinerary features concerts in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru — with ticket pre-sales commencing in September. Here’s all about it.

Over the span of 25 years, vocalists Kian Egan, Markus Feehily, Nicky Byrne and Shane Filan — Westlife — have sold out concerts, topped charts, and picked up awards. Not to mention, earned quite the loyal fanbase. The Irish group’s career is marked by the record for the most consecutive No. 1s in the UK as well as a whooping 14 No. 1 singles — a feat only surpassed by The Beatles and Elvis Presley. Most recently, the foursome have been raising the roof of major venues around the UK, Ireland, and Southeast Asia — with Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru being pit stops. “India has always held a special place in our hearts…Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and memories with us!,” they declared.

The three-city India leg of Westlife’s tour is scheduled for November

westlife India tour

Brought to the country by BookMyShow, the setlist promises to be nostalgic for fans — bringing back the hottest hits from the 2000s pop era. We’re talking Flying Without Wings, If I Let You Go, You Raise Me Up, Hello My Love, Uptown Girl, the works. The outing might also bring with it bangers from the group’s most recent albums Spectrum (2019) and Wild Dreams (2021). Here’s the schedule:

  1.  Mumbai: Members Enclosure, RWITC, Mahalaxmi Racecourse (24 November)
  2. Bengaluru: Embassy International Riding School Ground (25 November)
  3. New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (26 November)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Westlife (@westlife)

Pre-sale of tickets will commence on 15 September at 12:00 pm IST on BookMyShow. General on-sale of tickets will go live on 17 September at 4:00 pm IST. “We are so excited to share The Wild Dreams tour with all of our fans in India,” Westlife exclaimed. They made the official announcement on social media as well, adding “See you there!”

For more information, head here.

All images: Courtesy Westlife/BookMyShow

Delhi Mumbai India Concert Bengaluru Westlife




Eshita is a food, alcohol, travel, and entertainment writer who spends her days zeroing in on the next big trend to write about. She’s a communication graduate with bylines in Conde Nast Traveller India, GQ India, Deccan Herald, and Girls Buzz. When not at work, you’re likely to find her hunting for a good read or charting out the perfect itinerary for a solo trip across Asia.

   
