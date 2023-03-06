Treat the queens in your life like one with these Women’s Day gift ideas

Women’s Day is just around the corner. Celebrated on 8 March every year, this day is celebrated across the globe to raise awareness and celebrate the achievements of women. This Women’s Day, treat the women in your life with the best of presents from our gift ideas list.
The official website for International Women’s Day says that “it belongs to everyone, everywhere.” And that’s what they are trying to create – an equal world where women’s hard work and achievements are acknowledged and recognised, in order to achieve gender parity. This day also aims to raise awareness about gender discrimination.
The theme for International Women’s Day 2023 is #EmbraceEquity. This focuses on the fact that gender equity is not just a nice thing to have, it is a necessity for any society to function healthily. The #EmbraceEquity for 2023 aims to educate people why just creating equal opportunities is not enough, and why there’s a need for equity.
This Women’s Day, as we try to create a better society, let’s remember that gender equity doesn’t only come from women fighting for their rights. It comes from the social, economic, cultural, and political advancement of women. On that note, as we celebrate the women in our lives, here are some amazing Women’s Day gift ideas to make them feel special and loved on this day.
Women’s Day gift ideas
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Kalamkari Office Tote Bag from Zouk
- Aged rum from Camikara
- Amaranté Jewels New Floral Collection
- Ted Ferde
- Abraham and Thakore
- trueBrowns' Spring Summer Saadgi Collection
- Chateau Indage wines
- Tea Culture of the World
- GK hair moisturising shampoo and conditioner duo
- Fabindia's Fab by Nature
- Monrow Shoes
- Accessories from TUMI
- Jimmy Choo's Denim Edit
- Athleisure wear from Brick by Brick
- Cushions from The Blue Knot
- Swarovski’s Spring Summer’23 collection
- The Scarlette series by Fossil
- Pieces by SimSum Fine Jewelry
- Redo your home with Villeroy & Boch
- Watches from Titan Raga
- Bedroom essential from MyMuse
- Shobitam’s Amore Collection
A 100% PETA-approved vegan brand, this one ticks the boxes for both style and sustainability. Featuring a main compartment with a zipper partition, a padded laptop compartment, a water bottle case on the inside and double strap handles, this office bag is THE ultimate bag. Carrying everything in a bag without making it look bulky, isn’t that what we all need?
Want something for your woman that’s also a treat to her taste buds? This limited edition luxury rum has been aged for 12 years and is made out of 100% sugarcane juice. If you don’t like the classic taste of rum, give this one a try and be ready for your mind to be blown.
A reflection of the brand’s value, this collection is an ode to the unfading strength in women. Amaranté means ‘unfading’ in Greek and French. With this minimalistic jewellery range, this Women’s Day, take the ‘less is more’ route. Make a statement with the New Floral collection!
If you or the special women in your life need a wardrobe makeover, now is the time! Look no further as Ted Ferde offers a huge range of dresses, jackets, tops, sets and accessories. With timeless style and plush fabrics, this is the perfect gift for all the women out there.
Add a touch of chic to your wardrobe with Abraham and Thakore, a designer pret label. Playing with bold styles like black x white, East x West, heritage x contemporary, hounds tooth x ikat and creating a fusion like you never imagined, Abraham and Thakore has the perfect dress for your next party.
Luxe designs and sustainable fashion go hand in hand when it comes to trueBrowns. From easy everyday wear, vacation wear, office wear to outfits for light festivities, the Spring Summer Saadgi Collection has got it all.
Raise a toast to the superwomen in your life with Chateau Indage wines. One of the finest wine collection you can get your hands on, Chateau Indage has everything – from the intense and aromatic reds to the light and flavourful whites and the bubblies as well.
This brand boasts of a huge collection of handcrafted whole leaf teas that are handpicked from all over the world. Get to sip on teas from Japan, China, Vietnam, South Africa, Argentina and India for your next tea party. If you want to take the unconventional gifting route this Women’s Day, tea is the best way.
This shampoo and conditioner duo is the boost of moisture your hair needs. Ranging from normal to dry and coarse hair types, this hair care set will repair your hair damage and restore the shine that your hair deserves. Infused with juvexin, natural seed oils, natural plant extracts, and natural grain extracts, this shampoo is the perfect gift for your hair. In fact, hair care can’t get better than this.
If comfort and style are what you look for before buying new clothes, look no further than Fabindia’s soft, and breathable fabrics. This collection is hand-embroidered with Chikankari craft, woven textures, and hand-blocked in blooming floral prints by artisans. Featuring dresses, shirts, tops, and bottoms, this collection has something for everyone.
Nothing can beat a pair of good shoes on a dull day. Monrow Shoes with its blend of neutral tones, pastel colours and bright hues, is the perfect shoe brand for every woman out there. Trust this homegrown brand to get both the latest styles and comfort on point.
Functional, chic and suitable for all seasons, TUMI’s range of adaptable accessories is perfect for women who are always on the go. For all your traveller friends, colleagues and all the other special women in your life, TUMI’s everyday bags to carry-ons are just what they need.
The Denim Edit from Jimmy Choo’s Spring Summer 23 Collection covers some of the bestsellers from the brand – from Varenne bag to loafers. This season, walk in style with the premium offerings by the premium brand.
For the women who like to make a healthy lifestyle choice, Brick by Brick’s athleisure wear has got your back. With a great range of stylish and comfortable athleisure wear, you will find everything here- from leggings, sports bras, cute workout tank tops to oversized-shirts and jackets.
The Spring collection features warm tones of green, yellow, rust, ivory, and beige, thus lending an earthy tone that your home needs. Create a cosy corner with these ornate and intricate designs, hues of fresh blooms and eloquent patterns.
The collection is titled Mathemagical Garden, inspired by a world of crystallised imagination. Meet the fusion of magic and science, where geometry gets a touch of vibrant flora and fauna. With this collection, the brand taps into science and art at the same time, thus creating something that’s never seen before.
The Scarlette series by Fossil is for your formal outings. It’ll help add that final touch of grace to your office look. Women’s Day is the perfect occasion to pamper the women in your life. And what better way to do that than with a premium brand like Fossil?
This jewellery brand launched their thoughtfully curated collection which focuses on energy balance, healing, and a spiritual and emotional connection between a woman and her jewellery. So this Women’s Day, choose a jewellery that thinks about you.
One of the leading premium luxury brands for ceramic products in the world, Villeroy & Boch will give your kitchen and home the makeover of your dreams. Offering products in different colours and elegant designs, this brand is just what your home needs to look and feel chic.
Titan Raga is known for exuding fashion, glamour and elegance. Masters in watchmaking, Titan Raga timepieces are a unique blend of distinctive dial shapes, unique case designs and straps that come with interesting elements.
Yes, we have climbed corporate ladders and created an (almost) equal space with men, in terms of work. But when it comes to sexual health, wellness and pleasure, it is still considered a taboo and is talked about in hush-hush tones. To break that stigma, gift the special women in your life the ability to love themselves truly.
If you are looking to transform your everyday look from regular to stylish, look no further. This ethnic wear brand focuses on making Indian handlooms look elegant and unique, with a touch of western and still keeping the Indian-ness of it alive. These drapes are all for the women who want to embrace their roots.
All Images: Courtesy brands and Instagram
Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
