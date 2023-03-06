Bond with your gal pals and enjoy these special Women’s Day meals across India

March is quite an exciting month. Not only does this month mark the beginning of summers, but it also brings along the festival of Holi with it. This year, the celebrations are extra special as the world will also be celebrating Women’s Day in the same week. 8 March of every year is celebrated as International Women’s Day.

In cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Goa, Pune and more, Women’s Day is a day celebrated like no other. Many restaurants and hotels organise special Women’s Day meals, brunches, and menus to honour the ladies. It’s an exciting time to visit these places and relish the special treatment that you get. We have curated a city-wise list of places that are offering something special to mark the day.

Check out our curated list of special Women’s Day experiences, meals & more

Women’s Day is celebrated across cities in India. From special cocktail menus to grand parties, there is so much to do in cities like Goa, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and more.

If you are in Mumbai

Neuma

Make this Women’s Day a big one by enjoying a nice meal at Karan Johar’s Neuma. The restaurant has come up with a brand new lunch menu that will go perfectly with the gossip session with your friends. Must-try dishes from their new menu include warm white asparagus, truffle capellini, braised cabbage, pork belly, seared chicken legs, and braised lamb, among others.

Address: G 4/6, Garden Challet, Mandlik Road, Near Regal Cinema, Colaba

Timings: 12:00 pm – 04:00 pm

Contact: +91 70314 93333

Check out their Instagram page here.

Shott

What’s more fun that a little gaming session with your girls? Shott is offering a special Women’s Recharge Offer of a 50 per cent additional bonus on regular recharges to celebrate the special day. Enjoy arcade games, bowling and more while you hog on delectable cuisine and enjoy a vibrant atmosphere.

Address: Crystal Point Mall, New Link Rd, Sahayog Nagar, Bhudargarh Colony, Andheri West

Timings: 11:00 pm – 01:00 am

Contact: +91 9510972900

Check out their Instagram page here.

Courtyard by Marriott

To celebrate all the mothers, daughters, sisters, wife & female friends out there, Courtyard by Marriott – Mumbai International Airport is hosting a special weekend brunch for all the women out there. Feel relaxed and enjoy their special concoctions crafted by Hoegaarden brewery at the bar or get an immersive experience in the world of fragrances at the workshop hosted by The Perfume Bar.

Address: MOMO Cafe, Cts 215, Andheri – Kurla Rd, opposite Carnival Cinemas, Andheri East

Timings: 12:30 pm to 04:00 pm

Contact: 022 61369999

Check out their Instagram page here.

Bluebop Cafe

Ring in Women’s Day on a melodious note at Bluebop Cafe. Karen Vaswani and AuxiLia Sequeira have curated an exclusive playlist just to make the ladies groove to their beats. Enjoy the music while you sip on cocktails. Also, get a free glass of red or white wine sangria on the purchase of one drink too.

Address: 318, Linking Rd, Khar, Khar West

Timings: 12:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Contact: +91 9372202586

Check out their Instagram page here.

All Saints

Engage in memorable conversations with your ladies as you enjoy delicacies like pad Thai noodles, burrata & baby tomato caprese, edamame truffle dimsums, kataifi mushroom croquettes, Mexican spiced salmon fish tikka, avocado tempura sushi and more.

Address: Swami Vivekananda Rd, Khar, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West

Timings: 12:00 pm – 01:30 pm

Contact: Not available

Check out their Instagram page here.

If you are in Bengaluru

Hotel Royal Orchid

Block your calendars for a flavoursome Women’s Day special brunch meal at Hotel Royal Orchid. The team has curated a special menu based on the favourite dishes recommended by the female staff at the hotel. This includes dishes like the special chicken biriyani, Delhiwala soya chaap, dal makhani, mutton do pyaza, and Thai curry, to name a few. They have also planned a pampering spa session with live music and fun photo booths for you to enjoy.

Address: Golf Avenue, adjoining KGA Golf Course, HAL Old Airport Rd, Domlur

Timings: Starts at 12:30 pm

Contact: +91 9902954007

Check out their Instagram page here.

Maverick & Farmer

Maverick & Farmer has launched a limited edition coffee set menu with bottomless refills for all women to celebrate the day. The menu will feature four unique blends including espresso citron, clarified cappuccino, coffee cherry soda and Vietnamese iced coffee. The ladies will get to enjoy unlimited half-priced refills for espresso-based coffees as well.

Address: 80 Feet Rd, JSP BMW Motorrad, Koramangala & South United FC, Ulsoor

Timings: 08:30 am – 10:00 pm

Contact: +91 9916633556

Check out their Instagram page here.

If you are in Goa

Hilton Panaji

Hilton Panaji is offering a special treat to all the lovely ladies with a 20% discount on brunch. You can enjoy meals from their specially curated menu which included juicy kebabs, aromatic biryanis, delicious curries, and delectable desserts. Enjoy your meal with live music and entertainment.

Address: Kadamba Plateau, Old Goa Road, near Mandovi River, Panaji

Timings: 12:00 pm – 12:00 am

Contact: +91 8326719234

Check out their Instagram page here.

Pousada By The Beach

Enjoy the natural breeze as you enjoy meals from a Goan and Italian mixed menu. They have a wide variety of seafood delicacies including the king crab curry, tiger prawns, shark ambotik curry, prawn biryani and salmon grill that you cannot miss. Sip on some innovative cocktails while you enjoy your peaceful lunch with music, drinks and soothing conversations.

Address: Holiday St, Calangute

Timings: 11:00 am – 08:00 pm

Contact: +91 9922279265

Check out their Instagram page here.

If you are in Kolkata

Trapeze

Get a little tipsy this Women’s Day with Trapeze. The restaurant is offering wholesome dishes that perfectly go well with thier unparalleled range of liquors, liqueur, wines and crafted cocktails. Enjoy drinks like the Old Fashioned, Whiskey Sours, Negroni, Espresso Martini, Penicillin and many more.

Address: BFL Bangur Estate, 1A, Russel St, next to India’s Hobby Centre, Park Street area

Timings: 12:00 pm – 12:00 am

Contact: +91 7605033898

Check out their Instagram page here.

Backstage

Go gourmet this Women’s Day with Backstage’s diverse range of signature dishes. Relish dishes like the wood fire truffle shakshuka, the wholesome chia omelette, and the flavorful horseradish salmon pizzetta. For the ladies who are watching their weight, try their Mediterranean feta salad with prawns for sure. The main course is too tempting to skip and you must try dishes like the Polenta steak, gosht ki dum biryani. Finish your meal with a no-baked lotus biscoff cheesecake, nolen gur, or a truffle panna cotta.

Address: Street Number 17, EN Block, Sector V, Bidhannagar

Timings: 12:00 pm – 12:00 am

Contact: +91 9830552117

Chowman

Chowman is serving some of the most flavourful Asian dishes such as baos, wontons, khao suey, a variety of seafood platters, succulent lambs and a lot more to celebrate the powerful women around them. The team is also offering special discounts for women diners on this special occasion.

Address: Across all outlets in Kolkata

Timings: 12:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Contact: +91 9830158945

Check out their Instagram page here.

If you are in Delhi

Smoke House Deli

Party your way through Women’s Day by sipping cocktails at Smoke House Deli. The restaurant has curated a special cocktail menu for all the ladies. They are also offering a complimentary glass of House Wine (West Delhi outlet) and the first drink on the house (North Delhi outlet). You can also enroll for a cocktail-making masterclass when at the venue.

Address: Vasant Kunj & Saket

Timings: Not available

Contact: +91 7838011098 (Vasant Kunj), +911141034314 (Saket)

Check out their Instagram page here.

Cafe NH8, Radisson

Raddison has always made sure that they make the women feel extra special. From exciting discounts to specially curated menus, Cafe NH8 is the perfect place to spend Women’s day with your girl gang. Their ‘a-la-carte’ buffet includes dishes freshly made from Italian, Chinese and Indian cuisines that you can relish on.

Address: Udyog Vihar III, Sector 20, Gurugram

Timings: 6:00 am – 6:00 pm

Contact: Not available

Check out their Instagram page here.

Andaz

It has not been very long since Andaz Delhi re-opened its modern & mindful restaurant – Soul Pantry. Their menu offers healthy options for you to choose from and is perfect for anyone who is all about eating nutritious meals. Their flatbreads, smoothie bowls and appetizing baked pies are a must-try.

Address: Gate No. 1, Asset No.1, Hospitality District Delhi, Aerocity

Timings: 8:00 am – 11:00 pm

Contact: 011 49031234

Check out their Instagram page here.

Shangri-La Eros

A great cup of tea can fix any problem, even on the most stressful day at work. On the occasion of Women’s Day, head with your female colleagues to Shangri-La Eros for a tea party. Mister Chai is a first-of-its-kind tea restaurant at Shangri-La Eros that offers one of the best range of teas. Compliment the hot beverage with a local dish including namak pare, shakar pare, gur pare, tikka tacos, kanda bhajia, samosa, sprouts bhel, etc.

Address: 19, Ashoka Rd, Janpath, Connaught Place

Timings: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Contact: 011 41191919

Check out their Instagram page here.

Rosie and Tillie

If you want to have an all-day and all-night celebration on Women’s Day and enjoy good meals throughout the day, then Rosie and Tillie is just the place for you. The daytime café turns into an evening gastropub once the sun goes down, and you can have both a delicious lunch and then a raging party all at one place.

Address: Ground Floor DLF Avenue Mall, Saket

Timings: Not available

Contact: +91 9717840106

Check out their Instagram page here.

The Leela

The Qube at The Leela takes pride in serving one of the most special Women’s Day meals. Not just that, you can enjoy a relaxing spa session at the hotel, a nice salon session and some time in the pool with your girl gang.

Address: Africa Ave, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

Timings: 06:30 am – 10:30 pm

Contact: 011 39331370

Check out their Instagram page here.

If you are in Pune

Courtyard by Marriott

Women make the world a better place and if you are looking to honour the women in your life on this special occasion, then head to Courtyard by Marriott’s MoMo Cafe to treat them to a special meal. They have one of the best brunch menus, delicious drinks and some super fun activities planned for Women’s Day.

Address: Phase 1, Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjawadi

Timings: Open 24 hours

Contact: 020 42122080

Check out their Instagram page here.

The Westin

Head to The Westin for an entertaining day with your girl gang. Many Bollywood celebrities arrive for the celebration and they also have special shows planned for Women’s Day. They also organise a special brunch followed by high tea which will ensure that you all have a restful evening.

Address: Mundhwa Rd, Koregaon Park Annexe, Ghorpadi

Timings: 6:30 am – 11:30 pm

Contact: +91 7066200300

Check out their Instagram page here.

The Sassy Spoon

The Sassy spoon is the most Instagrammable place to ring in Women’s Day. Their menu offers scrumptious dishes that you can try out with your friends. Try dishes like gambas prawns, twice baked emmental soufflé with green apple salad, and desserts like house-made ice creams, red velvet cake and more.

Address: Lane No. 7, Ashok Chakra Society, Meera Nagar, Koregaon Park

Timings: 12:00 pm – 12:00 am

Contact: +91 7666222111

Check out their Instagram page here.

Indigo Burger Project

For a casual outing, you can have a lovely Women’s Day meal at Indigo Burger Project. They have over 8 varieties of vegetarian and non-vegetarian burgers that you can choose from. Compliment your meal with a shake and end it with a delicious dessert.

Address: Seasons Mall, Magarpatta, Hadapsar

Timings: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Contact: +91 9867637123

Check out their Instagram page here.

Hyatt

Assemble your girl squad to enjoy a decadent buffet with Indian, Italian & other global cuisines at Eighty Eight, Hyatt. Witness an interactive open kitchen and a relaxed ambience while you chat over everything with your girlfriends. Also enjoy flat discounts of 30 per cent on food, beverages, and spa services.

Address: 88, Nagar Rd, Kalyani Nagar

Timings: 07:00 am – 11:00 pm

Contact: +91 8806751234

Check out their Instagram page here.

Hero Image: Courtesy Jay Wennington/Unsplash; Feature Image: Courtesy Spencer Davis/Unsplash