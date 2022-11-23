facebook
23 Nov 2022 03:00 PM

Wonder Carnival is back in Gurugram from November 25; here are all the details

Anushka Goel

Winters are here, and outdoor activities are set to get more fun than ever. So, cheer up, as Wonder Carnival makes a comeback in Gurugram’s Leisure Valley, for weeks’ worth of fun, food and games!

Delhi, get ready, for the Wonder Carnival is back in NCR! After a highly successful Gurugram and Chandigarh edition, the carnival is set to engage Delhiites and natives from neighbouring cities this winter at the family-friendly fiesta, complete with fun, games and loads of thrill.

The fiesta will begin on November 25, and will help you bring in the new year with much gusto. The fun-filled carnival will set up camp at Leisure Valley, Gurugram, and have hours of fun rides, carnival games and delicious food to make for a wholesome experience, lasting through the new year till January 8, 2023.

Wonder Carnival Gurugram: All you need to know

wonder carnival Gurugram
Image: Courtesy of @thewondercarnival/Instagram

The winter edition of the carnival is set to engage you like never before. Enjoy carnival rides such as Ferris Wheel, Pirate Ship, Revolving Tower, Carousel, Moon Coaster, Striking Cars, Tora Tora Ride. Hammer Ride and CHAIR-O-PLANE for hours of fun. The family-friendly carnival has enjoyment for all – from little ones to the elderly. What’s more, the place also has a haunted house for those looking for some spooky fun!

This is not all. The carnival will come complete with delicious food, music, and ample activities for kids to enjoy. So, book your tickets ASAP and spend an evening in the open air, savouring the chilly early winters in Delhi in the best way possible!

Event details

When: November 25, 2022, till January 8, 2023
Where: HUDA Grounds, Leisure Valley, Sector 29, Gurugram
Timings: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm on weekdays; 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm on weekends
Entry fees: Rs 99 onwards

Get your tickets on Paytm Insider or on Wonder Carnival’s Instagram bio.

Hero Image: Courtesy @thewondercarnival/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy Mihai Vlasceanu/Pexels

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.

Delhi Carnival The Wonder Carnival
Anushka Goel

Anushka has worked with publications such as Times of India and Being Indian. A graduate from Xavier Institute of Communicatios, she specialises in entertainment, food and travel. She also likes to write about sustainability and beauty. When not working, you can catch her reading a book, tending to her plants, cooking or playing an instrument.

   
