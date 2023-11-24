Ink and Insights: Your guide to the 2024 Kerala Literature Festival experience!

Visit the 2024 Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode for a celebration of stories, ideas, and innovative thoughts that bring together the global community of readers and writers.

Kozhikode, the first Indian city bestowed with the title ‘City of Literature’ by UNESCO, is all set to host the Kerala Literature Festival 2024. The 7th edition of the literary extravaganza will be held on the picturesque beaches of Kozhikode, spanning seven different venues from January 11 to 14. Registration is still open for the KLF 2024, an event you wouldn’t want to miss.

Featuring more than 500 authors from all over the world and over 200 sessions, the festival is all set to be one of the biggest literary events in India. Anticipating a turnout of more than 5,00,000 attendees throughout the four-day affair, the festival promises an enriching experience. Multiple workshops, shows, theatrical performances and musical acts are lined up to captivate visitors. Moreover, there is plenty to see and do in Kerala if you want to make a longer vacation out of your stay!

Tales and traditions: The history of Kerala Literature Festival

Founded in 2016 as a tribute to DC Kizhakemuri, a freedom fighter, writer, publisher, and social activist, the Kerala Literature Festival is an annual event held in Kozhikode. Organised by the DC Kizhakemuri Foundation, the KLF has since evolved into possibly the most prominent literary festival in India, providing a unique platform for authors and readers to interact openly.

Kerala Literature Festival 2024: Mark your calendar for when, where, and who!

Dates: From January 11 to 14, 2024

Venue: Seven locations along Kozhikode Beach — Thoolika, Mango, Ezhuthola, Vellithira, Aksharam, Vakku, and Katha

Guest of Honour country: Turkey

Host: Author and politician Dr Shashi Tharoor will host the curtain raiser event in Delhi on December 12

Festival Director: Prof. K Satchidanandan

This year’s lineup of speakers at the festival is a diverse collection of literary luminaries. From M Mukundan to Shashi Tharoor, from Taslima Nasrin to Prakash Raj, and KR Meera to Anita Nair, the festival will feature an impressive array of talent. Other notable personalities to grace the event include Paul Zacharia, Jerry Pinto, and Firat Sunel, the Ambassador of Turkey.

Things to see at Kerala Literature Festival

Literature enthusiasts can anticipate a bunch of engaging activities at the festival. While the official list of programmes and schedules is yet to be announced, attendees can expect a diverse range of offerings. Anticipate multiple author sessions, immersive writing workshops, thought-provoking exchanges with Nobel Laureates, discussions on gastronomy, and plenty of entertainment options including fusion nights, rock shows, and solo musical acts. If the Kerala Literature Festival 2023 schedule is any indication, this year promises to be another stellar showcase.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Can I volunteer at the Kerala Literature Festival?

Unfortunately, there are no forums to sign up as a volunteer at the Kerala Literature Festival 2024. However, you can register under ‘Friends of KLF’, a paid option priced between INR 999 to 1,199. This membership offers exclusive sessions, a curated goodie bag, priority book signing and more.

-Are there book stalls or a book fair at the Kerala Literature Festival?

The festival has hosted book stalls every year, and this year promises to be no different.

-Is the festival accessible for non-Malayalam speakers?

Yes, the festival is open to people from around the world, transcending language, age, race, gender, or nationality.

-Are there any notable authors or speakers who participate in the Kerala Literature Festival?

KLF is famed for featuring distinguished guest speakers from all over the world. In 2024, speakers from 9 countries, including renowned Indian authors Anita Nair, Prakash Raj, CV Balakrishnan, and many others, are expected to attend.