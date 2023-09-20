Zaeden announces new India tour! Get all details of his upcoming concerts here

It has been quite some time since fans got a chance to see Indian pop singer Zaeden perform live at a concert. This long break had everyone anxious about when the artist would go on tour again. After continuous enquiries and requests, Zaeden has finally announced the dates of his new concert.

The pop singer will be kickstarting the Revelation Tour in October and will be covering several cities across India. Zaeden made the official announcement about the concert on Instagram and revealed the few cities that he will be visiting in the coming month including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bhopal and Indore. Here are all the details you need to know.

Revelation Tour: Dates, tickets, venue and other details of Zaeden’s concert

The singer will be kickstarting the tour from Mumbai and will perform in Indore towards the end. It is anticipated that more cities will be added to the list in the coming weeks. Right from his debut track, Tere Bina, to his newest album, Genesis 1:1 — expect Zaeden to perform all his hit tracks at these concerts.

Details of the Mumbai concert

The Mumbai crowd is a huge fan of Zaeden, so it was quite obvious for him to kickstart the concert tour from this city. The opening act for the Mumbai concert would be performed by Saahel.

Date: 6 October 2023

Time: 07:00 pm onwards

Venue: Jio World Drive BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

Ticket price: INR 799 – INR 3499

For more details, visit here.

Details of the Kolkata concert

After Mumbai, Zaeden will be performing in Kolkata. Details about the other artists performing at the concert with Zaeden have not yet been revealed.

Date: 20 October 2023

Time: 07:00 pm onwards

Venue: JW Marriott Hotel, 4A, JBS Haldane Ave, Tangra

Ticket price: INR 999 – INR 2499

For more details, visit here.

Details of the Delhi concert

The third pit stop on Zaeden’s Revelation Tour will be the capital city. There is also a chance for you to meet Zaeden, so do look out for the ticket details while making your bookings.

Date: 4 November 2023

Time: 09:00 pm onwards

Venue: To be announced

Ticket price: INR 799 – INR 4999

For more details, visit here.

Details of the Bhopal concert

After making the Delhi crowd groove to his tunes, Zaeden will fly to the city of lakes for his concert. There are three kinds of tickets you can buy for this event including general passes, VIP passes and Meet & Greet passes.

Date: 25 November 2023

Time: 07:00 pm onwards

Venue: To be announced

Ticket price: INR 499 – INR 6000

For more details, visit here.

Details of the Indore concert

The last stop of Zaeden’s Revelation Tour will be in Indore. The artist will make sure to make everyone jam to his tunes, both old and new, when in the clean city of Indore.

Date: 26 November 2023

Time: 07:00 pm onwards

Venue: To be announced

Ticket price: INR 499 – INR 6000

For more details, visit here.

All Images: Courtesy Zaeden/Instagram