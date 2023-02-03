Everything you need to know about Zomaland Kolkata 2023

What should you expect when you combine astounding entertainment with lip-smacking food? The answer is the most outstanding carnival in India! Brace yourselves because the grand Zomaland is back in Kolkata to amaze and energise people on February 25 and 26, 2023. The biggest carnival is about to offer its audiences one gala time – from sumptuous culinary to peppy celebrations. Keep scrolling for all the details.

Zomaland is about to rule the last weekend of February in Kolkata. Here are all the details regarding the fab fest.

Zomaland Kolkata 2023: Venue, dates, and more

Powered by Blinkit and Simpl, the Zomaland Kolkata 2023 will be an exciting two-day event. The tickets are available in Phase 1 and Phase 2 categories. The Phase 1 tickets are for the general category and Phase 2 tickets are for the VIP category. The VIP category tickets will have access to separate entry, a VIP bar and spaces closer to the stage. The general category tickets for Day 1 have already been sold out. Tickets for Day 2 for both categories are available. So, hurry up!

Venue: Aquatica, Kouchpukur, P.O Hathgachia, P.S. K.L.C, Near Rajarhat Township, Jodthbhim, Newtown, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700156

Timings: 12 pm onwards

Tickets: INR 699 onwards for general public; INR 1499 for VIPs

Book your tickets here

Zomaland – Bigger, Better, Grander!

Zomaland 2023 started with Hyderabad in January followed by Bengaluru and now the City of Joy will be glamourously hosting the event. The carnival is said to be bigger, better, and grander as the audiences will have access to fun live comedy nights, exciting musical performances by renowned artists, moving games, and several other kinds of entertainment.

What more to expect at the food carnival?

Expect to groove to your favourite songs because the stage will be set on fire by notable artists like Anuv Jain, Zaeden, and King along with famous bands like Mitraz and The Yellow Diary. The popular stand-up comedian Gaurav Kapoor will be delivering a tight laughable time with his hilarious one-liners and witty stories. Additionally, audiences will stand a chance to win exciting prizes at the Zomaland carnival. The lucky winners will earn an all-expense paid leisure trip to Dubai. That is just not all. The prize also includes two tickets to fly the Emirates to Dubai, a luxurious staycation at the iconic Burj Khalifa, and even a regal dining experience in one of the Michelin-star restaurants in the city.

Zomaland: All details about the two-day event

Anuv Jain, Zaeden, and Gaurav Kapoor will be performing on February 25, 2023. While Mitraz, King, and The Yellow Diary will be performing on February 26, 2023. It is to be noted that children below 6 years of age will be allowed free of cost but those above 6 years of age will have to have a valid ticket to enter the event.

About Zomaland

Zomato hosts the Zomaland festival every year in several cities. Truckloads of lively events, sumptuous food tours, exciting musical performances, intriguing games and a lot of other entertaining activities light up the carnival. Hundreds of restaurants serve their delicacies and artists from all over the world keep the audience glued to the celebrations.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy zomato.com