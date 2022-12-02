The Zomato Feeding India Concert gave us the perfect peppy playlist for the winter

A curated playlist to beat the winter blues – sans the festive holiday tracks – inspired by the exciting artist lineup for the Zomato Feeding India Concert 2022.

Helping India inch that much closer to Zero Hunger 2030 – by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal – a string of prominent artists will raise the roof in Mumbai this December. The Zomato Feeding India Concert spotlights the need to eradicate malnutrition and features impact makers and philanthropists, each of whom – along with the society at large – can inspire large-scale sustainable change. At the heart of it all? Zomato’s not-for-profit organisation Feeding India, which consistently works towards providing better food to a larger section of the population.

On this front, each ticket sold will go towards serving 10 meals to those in need. Reflecting on this, Chaitanya Mathur – Global Head, Live at Zomato, said “Our country’s youth has unparalleled power to bring about transformation as they are the future of our country. Keeping that in mind, we’ve picked a global artist along with prominent Indian stars to harness the unifying power of music and draw attention to our cause. Such awareness concerts in the past have had resounding success in increasing awareness around a cause and, significantly, empowered people to make an extraordinary difference.”

Headlining is popular American rapper Post Malone, followed by a lineup of other renowned artists. Spanning a range of genres – pop, indie, rap – the concert promises to keep you engaged. And as the day of the event – read, December 10 draws closer – we’re getting into the spirit of things with a curated playlist featuring all the artists set to take the stage. Peppy and refreshing, each of these songs are worth an addition to your winter playlist – especially if Christmas carols and crooning cover tracks aren’t quite your cup of tea.

The starry lineup featured at the Zomato Feeding India Concert

Post Malone

Leading the list is the headliner Post Malone, known for his gender-blending – hip hop, pop, R&B, and trap – tracks. His track I Like You (A Happier Song) featuring Doja Cat is a feel-good, bubbly hip-hop track where the two artists confess their attraction towards one another. All while spotlighting their mutual affinity for the finer things in life. Made for radio – steady beats and breezy lyrics will have you grooving. Combine that with a catchy chorus and hook and you’ve got a winning addition to any playlist.

KSHMR

American-Indian Niles Hollowell Dhar, who goes by KSHMR has collaborated with, and produced music for some of the biggest names in music. In this track, he’s joined by producer Stefy De Cicco and vocalist MKLA. The track is hailed as a modern, peppy, groovy reimagining of the eponymous MGMT track from the 2000s. The high-energy track clocks in a tempo of 128 BPM which fuses well with the sultry vocals. You’re bound to hop on your feet to groove to this one.

Anuv Jain

Slowing things down a bit on this list is indie-sensation Anuv Jain. With tracks that go straight to the heart, he’s a household name in the country. This particular song is one of his more breezy songs – played on a ukulele. The song discusses long distance relationships and the uncertainty they bring. The melody, lyrics, and vocals are a warm hug – promising to leave you tapping your feet and swaying. Not to mention, it’s the perfect song to sing-along to.

Ritviz

The track Udd Gaye may have propelled EDM poster-child Ritviz to the headlines, but it’s Sage that took him straight to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The artist’s tracks have struck a chord with the country’s electronic enthusiasts, and this particular one – written, composed, and sung by him, is no exception. With steady energy, four beats per bar, and a tempo of 98 BMP, it’s quite the groovy track. Besides, if you enjoy a little funk in your playlists, this one’s a must-listen.

Jonita Gandhi

Adding a touch of Bollywood flavour to this lineup, playback singer Jonita Gandhi is known for her vocal versatility. The Breakup Song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is one of her more popular tracks. Quirky lyrics meet uplifting beats in this dance track. In an interview with Times of India, the artist noted that she was excited about the track, “It is a unique concept as we rarely have a happy song about break ups,” adding that she was only told to have fun with it. The brief was met, considering the track became the party anthem of the season. Besides, if you’ve watched the video, there’s plenty of equally catchy moves to cop before you head to the concert.

Zaeden

Sahil Sharma – who goes by the stage name Zaeden – switched gears from EDM to pop, and how. This foot-tapping track talks about all the little picture-perfect moments that underline a healthy relationship. The use of acoustic guitar with non-lexical vocables make the song catchy and easy to sing along to. Not to mention, the use of whistle throughout lends it a certain added brevity. If you enjoy Hindi pop, this one deserves to be on your playlist.

KING

Indian rapper King – of the hip hop reality show MTV Hustle – shot to prominence with his romantic track Tu Aake Dekhle – where he addresses a love interest about how agonising distance and waiting for someone can be. With four beats per bar – and an afro-beat flavour – this track is quite danceable. Not to mention, with a tempo of 96 BPM, it’s the perfect high energy track for a concert.

Ananya Birla

Rounding out this list is a peppy dance track that gave singer Ananya Birla the honour of being the first Indian to have an official Afrojack Remix as well a release on PM:AM Recordings. Perfect for EDM aficionados, the song’s high-energy flavour makes it ideal to shake off winter blues and get grooving.

