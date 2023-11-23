Fashion and Beauty: Must-have deals you can’t miss this Black Friday

The season of holidays and festivities just got a whole lot better. Black Friday is here! And with it comes the exciting one-of-a-kind deals that make it one of the year’s biggest sales. As you gear up to shop your heart out, we curate a list of our favourite beauty and fashion deals to kickstart your holiday shopping.

This Black Friday, indulge in a beauty spree that won’t break the bank, and redo your wardrobe without burning a hole in your new pant pockets. With these exclusive deals from multiple brands, you can revamp your beauty and style just in time for the holiday season. The deals are too good to pass up, from luxury shoes to daily essentials we have you covered on all things fashion and beauty. Celebrate the festive season with the gift of the year’s biggest sale and grab these juicy steal deals over the weekend.

The best beauty Black Friday deals

Renowned brow and makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills is here with their Black Friday deals. Offering Flat 20% off grab products that elevate your eyebrow game at a steal deal.

Laneige is all about achieving the coveted Korean skincare glow and with their Black Friday deals you can indulge in their skincare routine guilt-free. The offers include slash and save with up to 40% savings, up to 25% off on all products and their new holiday kits to go. Avail the offer exclusively on Nykaa and tone your Korean look to perfection.

Professional Italian cosmetics brand Kiko Milano is known for their vibrant, high-quality cosmetics. Their Black Friday deal lets you experiment with bold lip shades and eye looks with an enticing Buy 3 and Get 3 free offer.

MOIRA Beauty touted to make luxury affordable, turns it up a notch this Black Friday, offering 15% off sitewide. This game-changer makes their doubly good skincare and makeup available to all. Grab your new beauty products and create some stunning looks now!

Professional Amsterdam makeup brand, Makeup Studio joins in on the biggest sale of the year with their Black Friday offer- 15% off on sitewide. Get the best products to achieve your make-up masterpiece with the brand’s deal.

Elevate your Oral care routine with Perfora’s luxurious products an oral care brand that specializes in electric toothbrushes, mouthwash, dental flossers and toothpaste for an elevated consumer. In light of the Black Friday Sale, The company is offering flat 50% off on its entire range of products.

Dive into luxury skincare and this Black Friday with O3+’s offerings. With a minimum 10% off on it’s website and 2 Freebies on and above 1999 + 5% Off on prepaid, the brand’s facial kits and Dtan packs are a must grab.

Beauty enthusiasts, it’s time to shop, as Inglot is offering a flat 30% off on its exquisite range of beauty products. Head to the stores to embrace glamour with Inglot’s beauty essentials.

30 % off sitewide is Mac’s Black Friday offerings, making your cosmetic run a whole lot more affordable. Get a variety of top-notch beauty items in this limited time from Mac.

Noted Korean makeup brand, Etude is giving some big discounts for Black Friday—up to 40% off, enticing B1G1 deals, and freebies on selected items, all available on Nykaa. Don’t miss out on adding some fantastic beauty products to your arsenal at reduced prices.

Dedicated to cruelty-free beauty, Too Faced joins in on the Black Friday shopping frenzy with a whopping 50% off on select products. With their additional holiday gifts, the brand curates the perfect lineup for your beauty stop.

Indulge in the luxurious scents of Bath & Body Works with their fantastic Black Friday deal; buy 1, get 1 free. Treat yourself or your loved ones with the perfect gift this holiday season.

The best fashion Black Friday deals

Step into style at half the price as luxury footwear and accessory brand Aldo offers a flat 50% off this Black Friday. Available both in-store and online, it’s time to put your best foot forward without breaking the bank.

Charles & Keith are offering quiet the deal, with up to 40% off on selected products through the Black Friday Weekend both in stores and online.

Make a statement with Beverly Hills Polo Club’s iconic style. Enjoy a flat 50% off in stores over the Black Friday weekend – the perfect opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe with class.

La Vie En Rose is offering a flat 50% off on selected products both in stores and online which means it’s time to update your lingerie collection. Feel confident and comfortable in your outfits with their quality products.

Revamp your wardrobe with R&B’s trendy styles at a flat 30% off in stores. Don’t miss out on this chance to stay fashion-forward without burning a hole in your pocket.

Providing Clothing that you can sleep in, travel in, work in and workout in the Ecoluxe loungewear Brand Nece Sera offers 50% off sitewide for Black Friday.

Kickstart the Black Friday shopping in style with Urbanic’s 50% off offers across all categories pan India. Up your fashion game at affordable rates for the holiday season.

