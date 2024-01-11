3 flavours and food trends that are set to take over in 2024

Are you ready to drink hibiscus tea and eat ube cake all through 2024? Here are the 3 foods and flavour trends set to take over in 2024.

Just as Pantone has designated Peach Fuzz the colour of the year, certain flavours are also set to define what we eat in 2024. Between flowers, roots and fruit, food trends this year are destined to showcase some unique taste combinations.

3 foods and flavour trends that are set to take over in 2024

Hibiscus

Floral flavours like rose and jasmine have been steadily showing up more frequently in a range of premium food products and this year, they will continue to gain traction, with hibiscus and lavender particular standouts. The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) predict that such botanical flavours will become more mainstream largely due to the interest of consumers in ingredients that promote wellness and a connection with nature and its benefits. Known for their relaxing properties, consumers will see flavours like lavender and hibiscus paired with citrus fruits and pomegranate, particularly in teas and other beverages.

Ube

If you’ve already seen this, it was probably in a grocery store carrying ingredients used in Asian cuisines. The Filipino staple also shows up in ice cream, while pastry chefs who are committed to preparing desserts without artificial colouring are familiar with this purple yam. In 2024, more consumers will have the chance to go beyond its pigment and appreciate its flavor, according to US-based company that manufactures flavours and fragrances for the food and beverage industry. The T.Hasegawa company has spotted a rise in the ingredient’s popularity in recipes and content posted on TikTok, to the point of naming it flavor of the year. Presented in powdered form, the tuberous root, which is grown mainly in Southeast Asia, can be consumed in a latte that is said to improve digestion, relieve anxiety and even help improve memory! Ube powder can also be used as a thickener in sauces or cakes.

Pineapple (on pizza)

It’s a debate that rages on, decades after this tropical fruit first showed up on pizza menus. If you’re part of the pizza-eating community that resents seeing a piece of pineapple alongside the ham on a savory pie, you might want to stay away from pizzerias this year… At least, in the United States, where Hawaiian pizza — that is,with pineapple — will be all the rage. That’s according to Grubhub, US meal delivery giant. Orders for this controversial type of pizza rose 33% last year compared with 2022.

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Parker Hilton/Unsplash