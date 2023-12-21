Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai joins in on the festivities in style

Mumbai’s Four Seasons Hotel, the epicentre of chic style and comfort, joins in on the festive fervour with a mix and match of offerings. The boutique establishment celebrates the year-end festivities in style with events at AER and San: Qi along with Festive hampers.

From Christmas Eve to the New Year, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai towering over the commercial hub of Worli becomes host to a bevvy of festive experiences. On a mission to spread joy and warmth this Christmas, the property brings a week full of Christmas brunches, Eve dinners and parties along with festive gifts for your loved ones too. As 2023 comes to an end join Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai and create lasting memories with your loved ones.

Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai’s festive offerings

Festive Gifting

The Four Season team joins in on the festive spirit with their curation of festive hampers that showcase their culinary expertise. Carefully crafted traditional Christmas patisseries packed into boxes of appreciation. These festive hampers are not only a testament to the quality of their artistry but also a glimpse of the Four Seasons experience. Patrons can pick their poison from their multiple offerings of traditional goodies like Kugelhopf, Mince Pie, Plum Cake and more to gift their family and loved ones a box full of love this Christmas. The hampers are already available and all ready to spread the festive warmth.

AER

The newly renovated rooftop bar AER provides an immaculate high-rise experience for patrons. The pride of Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, AER is a hotspot for gastronomes and cocktail epicures alike owing to AER’s expert mixologists led by Alexandre Renoue. Their tastefully curated menu with artisanal small plates complements the crafted drinks perfectly the bar’s most lavish offer is the vast extent of the Mumbai skyline, making it the perfect spot to experience the glorious sunsets and rains of the city or simply enjoy the daily panoramic views. The reimagined décor, crafted by Atelier Pond sets the mood of a sleek yacht interior, with the added charm of a Wimbledon-style roof. AER doubles up as the ultimate spot to celebrate this festive season with its lineup of events through Christmas and New Year’s.

Celebrate Christmas Eve at AER, accompanied by the beats of Guest DJ Kumar Swamy as well as Ajit the percussionist while the team curates a night full of festive glimmer. From 10:00 pm onwards a White Christmas with festive cocktails and delightful bites only at AER. Along with a full cover of INR 4,000 plus taxes per person.

The celebrations just don’t stop at AER as they offer specially curated brunch celebrating Christmas Day, the very next day! An indulgent affair that lets guests experience a full range of AER’s culinary expertise and feel the festive air at the height of the sky, with the beautiful view in lieu. The brunch begins from 1:00 pm onwards priced at INR 6,500 Plus taxes per person inclusive of sparkling wine and cocktails and selected spirits or at INR 8,500 Plus taxes per person inclusive of Champagne and cocktails and selected spirits.

AER’s biggest festive bash yet, with an exclusive New Year’s party to welcome 2024. Celebrate the year in style, surrounded by the clouds on New Year’s Eve as the countdown at AER begins at 8:00 pm onwards with DJ Manish Khatri and Anish, the Percussionist curating the vibes. The extravagant affair is priced at INR 11,000 plus taxes per person and INR 20,000 plus taxes per couple.

San: Qi

Four Seasons Mumbai’s pan-Asian escapade, San: Qi and its dual goodness of inter-culinary delights and range of domestic and international wines make it the perfect spot for an immersive meal. The contemporary restaurant doubles down this winter curating a magical ambience for the festive celebrations.

San: Qi is all set to come alive on Christmas Eve with their specially crafted menu, a twist of tradition and modernity. They get into the festive mood with an array of seasonal goodness and a symphony of global flavours brought to you on a platter. From 7:00 to 11:45 pm on the 24th of December join in at INR 4,500 Plus taxes per person inclusive of sparkling wine and cocktails and selected spirits or INR 7,500 Plus taxes per person inclusive of Champagne and cocktails and selected spirits for a rich experience and an innovative Christmas feast.

To usher in the new year with just the right amount of flavour, San:Qi hosts a special all-you-can-eat menu featuring Asian and international favourites from 7:00 to 11:45 pm and 10:00 pm to 12:30 am on the 31st of December. Countdown to 2024 with your family and friends with an evening of gastronomic delight at the price of INR 5,500 plus taxes per person inclusive of sparkling wine, cocktails and selected spirits and INR 8,500 plus taxes per person inclusive of Champagne, cocktails and selected spirits at San:Qi this New Year’s Eve

For all details and bookings call +91 2269828042; +91 9870810199 or 917710033143.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai