From New York to Mumbai : Extra Butter opens its first international flagship store

Extra Butter, New York’s very own lifestyle streetwear brand and fashion boutique is set to expand its retail boutique experience internationally, with its first international flagship store opening its doors on September 9th in Mumbai’s business hub of Lower Parel.

Born in 2007 as a physical representation of brothers Ankur and Nick Amin’s love for sneakers, film, sports, and culture; Extra Butter quickly rose to retail prominence as a globally recognised streetwear brand. Known for its intimate style of storytelling through its carefully curated products, the brand has chosen India as the location for its first international endeavor to bring its talents. “Firstly, I am Indian-born, so it means a lot to me, personally, to bring products and stories that I love back to my homeland” is what Ankur Amin, Co-founder of the brand said in his press statement “But also, India is an important market. It’s an up-and-coming nation and there’s a great opportunity to be able to break ground in a vast market that’s relatively new to street and sneaker culture,” he adds.

The Mumbai venture of Extra Butter is set to deliver an experiential retail experience using its unique storytelling and carefully curated brand product mix. The store will host a mix of the best-in-class streetwear fashion brands from A Bathing Ape to Drôle De Monsieur, Dhruv Kapoor, and many more alongside a premium footwear collection of leading footwear brands like Adidas, Birkenstock, New Balance, and Converse. With the curation of these well-assorted products tied with their much-known customer service, the brand is set to take the city of Mumbai by storm. Extra Butter’s Creative Director, Bernie Gross says in his statement, “We have the opportunity to tell some important stories, set the tone, and create a landscape that we feel would be a proper representation of what is streetwear and high fashion in our eyes.” Apart from the curated brands, the store will also offer graphic tees and streetwear staples from their own label along with a retro twist on their classic ‘Official Selection” logo with Bombay-inspired graphics in an ode to their founder’s cultural roots.

The cultural experience of the brand extends to the store’s design with acclaimed Interior designer, Sarah Sham of Essajees Atelier as the designer for their Mumbai flagship store. In a quest to retain their NYC stores’ DNA while also imbibing Indian culture and creatives, the store marries Western and Indian culture in a representation of Extra Butter storytelling. From minimalistic pristine white-washed designs to poster art referencing Bollywood pop culture the Mumbai store is as much a visual treat as it is a retail experience. The store in partnership with noted restauranteur Aditi Dugar’s TwentySeven Bakehouse also hosts a premium indoor-outdoor café space to provide the perfect cosy experience for their patrons away from Mumbai city’s hustle and bustle.

This well-matched ensemble of noted professionals by Extra Butter promises to curate an unforgettable experience in their international debut. The brand plans on delivering throughout India via their new Indian e-commerce website launching alongside the store on September 9th. The next step looking forward for the brand is outlets in Delhi and Bangalore as well in the coming years. The Extra Butter flagship in Mumbai is open Monday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. IST to 9 p.m. IST.

Hero and Feature images: courtesy Extra Butter