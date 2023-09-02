facebook
Home > What's On > Events > Hanut Singh’s jewellery showcase in Mumbai was a masterclass in craftsmanship
Hanut Singh’s jewellery showcase in Mumbai was a masterclass in craftsmanship
What's On
02 Sep 2023 01:35 PM

Hanut Singh’s jewellery showcase in Mumbai was a masterclass in craftsmanship

Chirrag Guha

Walk the fine line between art and history as the second day of September sees Hanut Singh’s latest collection of jewellery on display at Soho House Mumbai. Co-hosted by noted stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania and co-founders of the Living Room Story India, Sanaa Choksi and Ashmi Bhansali; the conversation is set to showcase Hanut Singh’s expressionism and personal flair through the culmination of his work.

With a career spanning more than 20 years,  Hanut Singh’s work has been donned by the likes of Mary-Kate Olsen, Wendi Deng Murdoch, Beyoncé, Madonna, Christian Louboutin, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rihanna, Cher, Nicole Kidman, Katy Perry and a long list of other big wigs in the industry. Known for exquisite jewellery that incorporates history and culture yet constantly evolves in a streamlined contemporary flair, the designs by Hanut Singh speak of a one-of-a-kind vision.

Alia Bhatt in Hanut Singh earrings
Alia Bhatt in Hanut Singh earrings

As an individual who is the sole creative mind behind his pieces, they are a reflection of his own soul as an artist, inspired by his ancestry and his life of travel. The great-grandson of Maharaja Jagatjit Singh, known for his ties to French jewellers like Cartier, Hanut Singh has inherited not just his family’s chic style and jewellery mastery but also a collection of inherited heirlooms from his grandparent’s Café Society days. His love for collecting beautiful items makes his penthouse in Delhi a sanctuary for all his collectibles, that feed his passion for items that evoke emotions, much like his jewellery.

Hanut Singh

The trunk show set for today was preceded by a preview on the 1st of September at Soho House Mumbai that saw the panel of Anaita Shroff Adajania and Hanut Singh in conversation with Shweta Bachchan and Sandeep Khosla. A much-awaited event that brings to the city of Mumbai the artistry of Hanut Singh, with the showing of beauty and history in the form of his jewellery.

Hero and Feature Images: Courtesy Hanut Singh.

Jewellery Soho House Mumbai Hanut Singh
Hanut Singh’s jewellery showcase in Mumbai was a masterclass in craftsmanship

Chirrag Guha

Part wild child and part philosopher with a veritable streak of whimsy, Chirrag is a lover of all things luxe. When he’s not home bartending, he’s possibly dabbling in his other passion; modeling. His daily activities include daydreaming about living in a quaint village in Japan, searching for the next art film to watch, or simply sitting by a window reading, Americano in hand.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.