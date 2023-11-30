Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement location: How do you access the castle’s secret room?

Everyone needs a room they can just disappear to, a place that appears in times of great need to help when all hope feels lost. Harry Potter knows that. And Hogwarts Legacy knows that with the Room of Requirement. But where is it?

Now that Hogwarts Legacy has also launched on the Nintendo Switch, fans are once again exploring the magical school from head to toe to uncover all of its magical secrets. The Room of Requirement is at the top of many people’s lists, offering a place to personalise like no other.

Appearing when students most desire it, the Room of Requirement is where Harry and his friends trained to fight against the Dark Arts when it was outlawed in Order of the Phoenix. It’s a little different in Hogwarts Legacy. Wondering where it is? Well, like in the books, you won’t be able to find it unless you really need it… and your character will need it after a certain mission.

That answer and much more can be found in this guide. Head below for all the details on how to reach the secret area and unlock the Room of Requirement.

How to unlock the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Room of Requirement

You will find the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy several hours into the main story when Professor Weasley introduces you to the room and shows you its location during the Tomes and Tribulations mission.

Completing this quest will unlock the ‘The Room of Requirement’ main mission. This is where Professor Weasley will show you its location.

These missions come fairly early in the list of Hogwarts Legacy main missions, so keep playing and you’ll eventually reach it.

Check out this video from YouTuber DPJ to see it all in action:

How to find the Room of Requirement in ‘Hogwarts Legacy’?

You can find the Room of Requirement on a wall in the Astronomy Wing of Hogwarts, which can be accessed by climbing the stairs in the Defence Against the Dark Arts tower. You’ll know you’re in the right place when you enter a hallway with a tapestry on one side (with the Room of Requirement entrance located on the opposite wall).

Perhaps an easier way is to open the map screen and click on the sun icon near the top of the screen hovering over Hogwarts itself.

Clicking on that icon will bring up the Secret Rooms section on your list of Floo Flames locations. Your secret rooms include the Room of Requirement and the Map Chamber. Simply select the Room of Requirement to fast travel directly inside the room itself. You can head back there at any time without trawling the corridors of the magical school, provided you have completed the initial missions.

Now get back inside the Room of Requirement if you want to brew some potions and tend to some plants. Later on, you’ll be able to befriend some of the many Hogwarts Legacy beasts and upgrade your gear there too!

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

