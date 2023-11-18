ICC Cricket World Cup trophy: A look at its history, design, price and more

On 5 October, ten teams from around the world embarked on a journey of one-and-a-half months in India where they competed against each other for the right to become the world champions in cricket. And now, at the swansong of the quadrennial event, only two teams remain within touching distance of the grandest prize in the world of cricket— the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy.

Like the all-gold FIFA World Cup trophy and the glittering Wimbledon Open silverware, the ICC ODI World Cup trophy, too, is unique in its design and recognisable by most people at a mere glance. Made of gold and silver, it is one of the tallest pieces of silverware offered in any major multinational sporting event.

Come Sunday, November 19, both India’s Rohit Sharma and Australia’s Pat Cummins will be taking the field with the singular aim of lifting the grand trophy high in the night sky of Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium in front of over 100,000 spectators.

So, in case you have more questions about this coveted trophy, here is everything you should know about the history and significance of the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy, including details of its design, its price and more.

All you need to know about the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy

Deep diving into the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy

While the ODI World Cup is nearly 50 years old, it used to be contested under different names (based on its sponsors) till 1999. Afterwards, the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to take complete control of the marquee tournament. The first three editions of the ODI World Cup were known as the Prudential Cup after its title sponsor Prudential plc, a British multinational insurance company.

In 1987, Reliance Industries took over the sponsorship rights of the ODI World Cup and named it the Reliance World Cup 1987. Five years later, British cigarette manufacturers Benson and Hedges sponsored the ODI World Cup and called it the Benson and Hedges Cup 1992. 1996 saw yet another cigarette manufacturing brand, Wills (under ITC), becoming the primary sponsor of the ODI World Cup, naming it the Wills World Cup Cup 1996.

It was in 1999 that ICC (thankfully) decided to take complete autonomy over the ODI World Cup.

The apex body renamed the tournament as the ICC Cricket World Cup and also brought in a new trophy, with the intention of making it the first permanent trophy of the ODI World Cup. Australia, under the leadership of Steve Waugh, became the first team to lift the new ICC Cricket World Cup trophy (which has been in use ever since).

A look at the design and price of the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy

The ICC Cricket World Cup trophy is 60 centimetres tall and made of silver and gold. A globe, made of gold, sits at the top, and it characterises a cricket ball with the seam tilted to represent the Axial tilt of the Earth. The globe is supported by three silver columns shaped like stumps and bails, with each column symbolic of the three fundamental aspects of the sport – batting, bowling and fielding.

The base of the trophy is made of hardwood and has the names of the previous winners inscribed on it. There is room for a total of twenty inscriptions on the trophy. According to reports, the entire trophy weighs around 11 kilograms and is valued at around USD 30,000 (INR 25 lakhs approximately). In 1999, the trophy was designed and created in London by a team of craftsmen from luxury jewellery manufacturers Garrard & Co.

Do the winners receive the original ICC Cricket World Cup trophy?

As it happens, the original ODI World Cup trophy remains at the ICC headquarters in Dubai. A replica of the trophy, which is identical to the original in all aspects apart from the inscriptions of the previous champions, is awarded to the winning team of the Cricket World Cup and remains in their possession.

