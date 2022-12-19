In conversation with Mukund Goyal, Chairman of Ananta Group of Hotels & Resorts

Driven by passion and will to keep innovating, Mukund Goyal, the visionary behind Ananta Group of Hotels & Resorts continues to make waves in the hospitality industry. Here’s catching up with him for an exclusive chat about his journey so far and the upcoming Soul Festival, in collaboration with Burda Luxury. Excerpts…

In conversation with Mukund Goyal, the visionary behind Ananta Group of Hotels & Resorts:

What does luxury mean to you?

I will call luxury a feel and an experience. Luxury is not like creating a huge lobby with Italian granite. Tell me, how much do you sit in the lobby? So comfort is more important, and if you’re feeling comfortable, it is called luxury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia India (@lifestyleasiaindia)

What makes Ananta a unique luxury experience?

Firstly, it’s the staff. They are very dedicated because after all, they are the people who make the guests happy. So it has to be the property, then food and then the service. So, in each and every step you have to upgrade. It is a very good experience and whoever comes here is goes very happy, he is leaving his soul here and this is our blessing.

What has been the biggest inspiration for you all these years?

My biggest inspiration has always been nature and the constant need to create something new.

Speaking of the Soul Festival, what stirs your soul?

My soul stirs when I create something, but I also realised that we must sometimes sit calmly, relax without any thought. If God is there, we don’t have to fear for anything and we can concentrate on ourselves. With the Soul festival, I have a big hope that will be very successful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia India (@lifestyleasiaindia)

What do you expect from the first edition of the Soul Festival?

Whatever number of people attend the Soul Festival, my expectation is to give them an experience so unique and ecstatic that they get used to that kind of luxury and happiness. They should want to incorporate lifestyle changes that we are propagating with this festival. The focus is to set up an atmosphere for them where they can reconnect with their soul in peace. Even the activities we are planning will help them relax and rejuvenate.