Hanut Singh’s jewellery showcase in Mumbai was a masterclass in craftsmanship

Walk the fine line between art and history as the second day of September sees Hanut Singh’s latest collection of jewellery on display at Soho House Mumbai. Co-hosted by noted stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania and co-founders of the Living Room Story India, Sanaa Choksi and Ashmi Bhansali; the conversation is set to showcase Hanut Singh’s expressionism and personal flair through the culmination of his work.

With a career spanning more than 20 years Hanut Singh’s work has been donned by the likes of Mary-Kate Olsen, Wendi Deng Murdoch, Beyoncé, Madonna, Christian Louboutin, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rihanna, Cher, Nicole Kidman, Katy Perry and a long list of other big wigs in the industry. Known for exquisite jewellery that incorporates history and culture yet constantly evolves in a streamlined contemporary flair, the designs by Hanut Singh speak of a one-of-a-kind vision.

As an individual who is the sole creative mind behind his pieces, they are a reflection of his own soul as an artist, inspired by his ancestry and his life of travel. The great-grandson of Maharaja Jagatjit Singh, known for his ties to French jewellers like Cartier, Hanut Singh has inherited not just his family’s chic style and jewellery mastery but also a collection of inherited heirlooms from his grandparent’s Café Society days. His love for collecting beautiful items makes his penthouse in Delhi a sanctuary for all his collectibles, that feed his passion for items that evoke emotions, much like his jewellery.

The trunk show set for today was preceded by a preview on the 1st of September at Soho House Mumbai that saw the panel of Anaita Shroff Adajania and Hanut Singh in conversation with Shweta Bachchan and Sandeep Khosla. A much-awaited event that brings to the city of Mumbai the artistry of Hanut Singh, with the showing of beauty and history in the form of his jewellery.

Hero and Feature Images: Courtesy Hanut Singh.