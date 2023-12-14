A look at the India vs South Africa T20 series prize money, schedule and venue

The devastating loss of India in the 2023 ICC ODI Cricket World Cup final is still fresh in the hearts of a billion fans. However, the Men In Blue have already moved on to set their aim on the next big championship — the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. And, the 2023 India vs South Africa Twenty-20 (T20) International series is a part of the preparation process for the same.

Fresh from its victory against Australia in the bilateral T20 International series, a young-look Indian side is bubbling with robust energy. Even then, the players and the coaching staff have been wary of the threat that the South African side poses, particularly in its backyard. The fear was realised when the Proteas handed India a defeat in the second match of the series.

Making its first appearance in international cricket since the defeat against Australia in the semi-final of the ODI World Cup, the South African side will look to stamp its authority in world cricket and continue on its upward trajectory. The Proteas are on the hunt for an elusive World Cup crown (across all formats of the game), and defeating the Indian team will be the perfect way to warm up for the T20 World Cup next year.

So, on that note, we take a look at all the details about the India vs South Africa T20 International Series 2023, including the prize money on offer, the date and venue for the final match, the players to look out for, and where to live stream the matches.

Deep diving into the 2023 India vs South Africa T20 International series

How much is the prize money on offer at the India vs South Africa T20 series?

As it involves two of the juggernauts of the cricketing world, India and South Africa, the ongoing T20 International series is bound to handsomely reward the victors and the star performers with monetary prizes. However, the amount of the prize money pot in the ongoing India vs Australia T20 International series 2023 remains undisclosed.

What is the date and venue for the final match of the series?

The first match of the series, slated to be held at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban, was washed out due to rain without a single ball being bowled. On the other hand, South Africa emerged victorious as they won against India in a rain-curtailed encounter by 5 wickets at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha.

India will head to the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg to take on the Proteas in a must-win encounter. The final match of the India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023 will take place on Thursday, 14 December.

A look at the star players participating in the series

After winning the bilateral T20 International series against Australia earlier this month, Suryakumar Yadav will be hoping for his Indian side to continue the same form against South Africa. A lot of the players, who faced Australia in the last series, are a part of the South Africa tour as well. In addition, the return of Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj has strengthened the side.

In the absence of regular captain Temba Bavuma, senior pro Aiden Markram has taken on the mantle of leadership during the India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023. Other star performers from South Africa’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign, such as Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi, are also participating in the ongoing bilateral series.

Where can you live stream the matches?

For cricket fans in India, the India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023 is available for live streaming on the Star Sports network and the Disney+ Hotstar platform, the official broadcasters of the competition in this region.

(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Team India/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Augustman India.

