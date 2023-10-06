Introducing Casamia India: Redefining Luxury Living

Casamia India, a name that’s poised to redefine luxury living in the heart of Mumbai, has arrived on the scene. Founded by the visionary Kader Mithani and driven by the creative genius of Director Padmini Bajaj, Casamia India is all set to revolutionise the Indian design market.

Picture this: a grand flagship store nestled in Mumbai’s upscale design district, Empire Estates, in Lower Parel. Spanning a lavish 20,000 square feet, Casamia India‘s showroom is not just a showroom—it’s an experience. Here, luxury bath fittings, tiles, wallpapers, sanitaryware, lighting, flooring, and furniture take center stage in an exhibit that resembles an art gallery. Every product on display has been handpicked by tastemakers Kader Mithani and Padmini Bajaj, promising to set new standards in design excellence.

An Exclusive Chat with Padmini Bajaj

We had the privilege of chatting with Padmini Bajaj, who joined Casamia India as a Sales Executive in 2015 and rapidly climbed the ranks, becoming a Director in 2019 and ultimately a Co-owner in 2022—a remarkable journey within just seven years. Here’s a glimpse into our conversation.

Tell us a little about your journey – the inception of Casamia and laying its foundation in Mumbai, India.

It all started in 2012, the year of inception of Casamia. Despite being in a very nascent stage, the passion and dedication to achieve great miles was high. Gradually between setting up a warehouse and maintaining a structured distribution system, things started to kick off.

With passing time, the connection strengthened, allowing us to grab a good hold over the industry. Step by step, brand collaborations began and within a span of a few years, there were 75+ internationally renowned brands associated with us. Soon after setting up a showroom in Mumbai, we stepped foot to Bangalore and later to Hyderabad, outgrowing the brand’s identity to larger heights. And today in 2023, as we proudly narrate this success story, we have upgraded from a 3000 sq. ft to a huge 20,000 sq. ft showroom in Mumbai, standing as a haven for all decor, artistry, and fashion enthusiasts. With more than 30+ distinct exhibits curated with an amalgamation of unconventional products; we invite you to come witness the Casamia way of living!

The store is finally ready, and it is truly one of a kind. How excited are you to present this to the AID community? What has been the initial feedback from those who have already visited?

Honestly, our happiness knows no bounds at the moment. It has been a joyful ride planning, experimenting, and executing the entire space with rigorous attention, dedication, love and care. And, to witness it establish itself as the finest interior showroom in Mumbai is without a doubt an incredible feeling. With the AID community’s never-dying quest to discover novel designs, we take immense pride in presenting to them a house of fashion that will never fail to inspire.

Only a handful of people among our existing clients have had a first look at the place and believe me when I say this – they experienced it while the products were still being installed and, in the process – so in a way, it hasn’t been a holistic experience – but the ones who have seen it are all raving about it! It’s fashioned to transform the market, and we are incredibly excited to showcase it.

Share with us the process of creating this unique experience. How long did it take? How did you manage the logistics, considering you are dealing with high-end furniture from global design destinations?

For quite some time, the dream of creating a bigger and better showroom nestled in our hearts. About 1.5 years ago, we decided to breathe life into that dream. The initial 6 months were devoted to seeking inspiration. We embarked on journeys to Dubai, Italy, France, and Germany, soaking in innovative techniques and captivating designs that would redefine the shopping experience. Drawing from our global adventures, we took the plunge into the execution phase. While we faced numerous challenges along the way, our unyielding passion kept us pushing forward. Throughout the building process, we learned, adapted, and, with heartfelt dedication, meticulously crafted our showroom.

Could you provide more detail about the approach of displaying each product as an exhibit? What was the thought process behind this strategy, and how does it enhance the shopping experience?

From the outset, our goal was to go beyond mere product displays. Shopping for us is about creating memories and connections. Our curated exhibits transform the store into a gallery where you can envision your own home. Each piece is chosen to evoke emotions and inspire aspirations, enhancing the shopping experience through thoughtful curation and storytelling. Our exhibit-style arrangement encourages hands-on interaction, going beyond traditional shopping to provide a sensory encounter that engages all your senses.

What design elements contribute to the unique ambiance of the store, and what emotions do you aim to evoke in customers through these elements?

Casamia’s designs aren’t just about aesthetics; they’re a journey of emotions. As you explore, you’ll experience quiet satisfaction and great delight. Every detail whispers elegance and exclusivity, with mesmerising textures inviting touch. From ornate mirrors reflecting your soul to plush seating for relaxation, each element paints emotions on our canvas of luxury.

What initially inspired the idea of infusing an art gallery experience into a retail space, and how does this align with Casamia’s brand vision?

Art galleries are cherished as sanctuaries of creativity, where people delve into the extraordinary. Our adoption of the gallery concept is a graceful way to bring our vision to life—an environment where customers move beyond ordinary shopping and connect with products on a profound emotional level. It’s a stroke of genius in the portrait of a discerning life, a tale-woven artifact, and a tribute to exceptional craftsmanship.”

How do the distinctive product displays align with Casamia’s larger goal of offering unique and exceptional designs?

Our unique product displays at Casamia are perfectly aligned with our goal of providing extraordinary designs. We aim to craft a sensory wonderland, where you can envision a life beautifully adorned with uniqueness and excellence. Design isn’t just a concept here; it’s a way of life! Everything, from arrangement to lighting, finishes, textures, and ambiance, is meticulously orchestrated to ignite your imagination, nurture dreams, and bring them into the arena of tangible expectations.

In the realm of multi-brand stores, how does Casamia maintain its distinct identity while effectively showcasing its curated collection?

In the captivating world of multi-brand stores, we’re a beacon of distinction. We skillfully blend curation with our unique identity. Our approach is all about storytelling. Each displayed product has a resonant narrative, whether it’s an artisan’s history, a brand’s journey, or design inspiration. These stories enrich your shopping experience and unite our store’s elements.

Furthermore, our expansive 20,000 sq. ft showroom caters to diverse design styles, from Classic to Contemporary, Vintage to Bohemian, Minimalist to Maximalist, Mediterranean, and much more. We’ve got something to satisfy every customer’s taste.

How does Casamia differentiate itself from competitors and carve a niche for its distinct style in the luxury home decor market of Mumbai?

In a world where products are often viewed in isolation, we present them in a collective approach. While brands focus solely on the aesthetic appeal, we go beyond the surface, delving into the stories behind every product. With our 20,000 sq. ft showroom inclusive of 30+ distinct exhibits, each speaks the language of luxury in a varied style, sculpting its one-of-a-kind design form. We have also segregated product stations made for selections of wood, wallpaper, tiles and marbles to offer the customer with utmost ease in making their selections alongside aiding them to experience different nuances, textures and sizes, all under one dedicated head.

As a significant player in the design scene, how do you see Casamia’s presence shaping trends and expectations within the Mumbai market?

The way we envision it, Casamia’s presence would prove to be a guiding constellation in the world of decor, casting influence that shapes trends and elevates expectations within the dynamic landscape of every market. The aim is to see Casamia grow and prosper into a house of fashion that precedes the expectations, and act as a trailblazer that guides the evolution of design and lifestyle in this exceptional industry.

What growth trajectory does Casamia envision for its Mumbai store and beyond? Are there plans to expand the unique art gallery retail concept to other locations?

Certainly! Our journey from a 3000 sq. ft space to a grand 20,000 sq. ft showroom marks just the beginning. We’re continuously evolving and have faith in our team’s strength. We envision opportunities ahead, becoming a hub of inspiration, opulence, and authenticity. Regarding expanding our unique art gallery concept, stay tuned for exciting ventures on the horizon! We’re ready to dazzle and delight in new locations, and we can’t wait to embark on this adventure with you!

Lastly, please tell us about some of the notable brands that Casamia has added to its multi-brand concept in Mumbai?

Much like a family, all these brands have become a part of Casamia’s core identity that contribute to the mosaic of narratives unfolding withing our store. We’ve recently expanded into the world of furniture, introducing iconic brands like Roberto Cavalli, Gianfranco Ferre, Etro, and Longhi. These brands known for their impeccable craftsmanship and storied legacies, bridge the realms of fashion and design. Their allure is best appreciated in person, so we invite you to visit and experience the Casamia way of living yourself!

Hero and Feature images: Casamia