Livestream: Watch Zegna’s L’Oasi Di Lino Summer Show 2024 at IST 5:30pm

Zegna is renowned for its impeccable craftsmanship, sophisticated designs, and innovative fabrics. The brand specializes in tailored suits, shirts, outerwear, and accessories, catering to the modern gentleman who appreciates timeless elegance and refined style.

Also known for its commitment to sustainability, Zegna has embraced eco-friendly practices, such as using natural fibers and implementing sustainable production processes. Their OASI cashmere has already shown the world the future path to sustainable fashion and they will now be showcasing their latest collection, L’Oasi Di Lino at the Milan Fashion Week today.

Oasi Lino fibres travel from the fields of Normandy on a route guided by the iconic 232 Road in Oasi Zegna. The inspiration behind the ZEGNA 232 Road Brand Mark, 232 Road symbolises the dedication to innovation and evolution. They follow in the footsteps of the Founder as they commit to certifying Oasi Lino fibres as 100% traceable by 2024.

You can watch Zegna’s L’Oasi Di Lino Summer 2024 Fashion Show live at 5:30 pm IST on Lifestyle Asia:

Founded in 1910 by Ermenegildo Zegna in Trivero, Italy, the brand has established itself as a global leader in men’s fashion. The brand’s dedication to environmental responsibility is reflected in their “Use the Existing” initiative, which focuses on reducing waste and extending the lifecycle of their products. Zegna continues to be a symbol of refined luxury and style for the modern man. Whether it’s a tailored suit for a formal occasion or a casual ensemble for everyday wear, Zegna embodies sophistication and offers a distinctive sartorial experience.