LSA for Local: Homegrown gifting guide for this Raksha Bandhan

An event synonymous with the fanfare of Indian traditions and the depth of meaning and origin as is the beauty of Indian festivities, Raksha Bandhan is around the corner once again. The celebration of sibling bonds, a brother’s vow to protect one’s sister, and the sister’s love; all embodied in the subtlety of a Rakhi thread tied around a sibling’s wrist. But the festival would be incomplete without its long-standing history of gift giving.

This gift-giving ritual is as much an essential of the celebration as is the ideology behind it. It pronounces a tangible form of the deep emotional bond between siblings, a materialistic portrayal of real emotions to solidify the proclamation; such is the importance of gifts. And to make that very process easier we present a list of homegrown brands for gifts that stay authentic to Indian culture and the tradition of Raksha Bandhan.

Gifts to buy from homegrown brands for Raksha Bandhan

The Gift Studio

As the name suggests, The Gift Studio celebrates all things gifts. With select gifts for each event, the brand was created in the pandemic season by husband-wife and business partners, Shashwat and Shivika Goenka who have elevated the gift-giving industry with the brand’s wide variety of gifts. Raksha Bandhan as a celebration of gift giving, sees the brand procure curated gift hampers for your siblings. The perfect tokens of love and appreciation, these thoughtful hampers range from the delicious ‘Fruity Choco Dream’ to the ‘Sip n Share Sibling Surprise’, among the various other carefully put together hampers. Unwrap these delights with your sibling this Raksha Bandhan.

DiAi Designs

Indian celebrations from yore to the present day would be incomplete without the lustre of jewels, as holds true for Raksha Bandhan double fold. DiAi Designs’ latest Solitaire Unrounds collection brings shaped diamonds in contemporary styles to make an opulent gift this festive season. With Lab-grown diamonds for the eco-conscious, DiAi Designs expands over various categories from necklaces and bracelets to earrings, a whole plethora of chic and sophisticated choices to pick the best shiny piece for your sibling’s wardrobe.

Shankara

What better way to get your sibling’s face glowing with your gift, than with homegrown all-natural beauty products? With their unique approach to skincare, promoting well-being through the harmony between Eastern wisdom and tradition with Western techniques, Shankara presents the perfect Rakhi gift box with eco-friendly plant-able and handcrafted Rakhis and healthy haircare products for your loved one’s lustrous hair. Shankara’s Hair & Scalp Oil Rakhi Hamper is sure to be a spark in your sibling’s Raksha Bandhan festivities.

Shea Luxe Jewels

With a new collection of bracelets and charms made exquisitely for the Raksha Bandhan festive season, Shea Luxe Jewels’ ‘Jewels of Love’, makes for the perfect piece to add a touch of sophistication to not only your Rakhi gift but to your sibling’s outfit as well. The collection ranges from delicate silver chains to gleaming gold bracelets with intricate detailing that symbolises the intricacies of the sibling bond. Make your Raksha Bandhan one filled with the beauty of Shea Luxe Jewels with timeless jewellery that will remind you of the beauty of the day for years to come.

ITRH

Gift your sibling the perfect outfit for their Raksha Bandhan with IRTH’s beautiful collections that boast age-old crafts and arts. The homegrown brand also provides a new collection of custom Rakhis curated specially for the traditional glamour of Raksha Bandhan. Pay homage to the traditional artisans of India with ITRH’s artistic pieces and treat your sibling to a wardrobe essential with gifts from the brand.

Juicy Chemistry and Paul & Mike

This Raksha Bandhan both these dynamic homegrown brands come together in a fusion of beauty and flavour to curate the perfect gift hamper for your loved one. Organic self-care with the gooey richness of Indian cocoa to go, the unique assortment of the two brands meets as do their values as a commitment to quality, authenticity, and the enrichment of cherished traditions this Raksha Bandhan. A gift for your sibling that brings them the best of both worlds.

Bloom Barn

Archana Raniwala and he daughter, Praachi Raniwala’s Bloom Barn innovates the definition of boutique flowers with their addition of edible seasonal produce to the fray. This Raksha Bandhan the brand has curated three gift hampers, each with Bloom Barn’s signature floral-fruity twist. Eco-friendly, tasty and beautiful; the perfect addition to your Raksha Bandhan gift list for your sibling.

Loopify

If you’re as committed to sustainability as Loopify is, their special Raksha Bandhan hamper is your go-to for these festivities with their metal lotus diyas and dark chocolates to their Roli Chawal packs. They have a wide range of eco-friendly products specially curated for every event to pick from as a leading brand in sustainable gifting. Loopify is the perfect place for your sibling’s sustainable Raksha Bandhan gift.

Kohgem by House of Kohinoor Jewellers

Classy jewellery is a must for Indian festivities like Raksha Bandhan. Kohgem by House of Kohinoor Jewellers unveils their array of Rakhi gifts with crafted jewellery pieces that aim to capture the timeless bond of love between brothers and sisters and set it in stone. From Rakhi bracelets to sibling bond pendants and personalized engravings, KohGem by House of Kohinoor Jewellers brings a selection of elegance and affection that embodies Raksha Bandhan festivity.

The Tinted Story

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan in style with these chic pieces added to you and your sibling’s wardrobe. The Tinted Story presents an exciting range of eyewear made chic and sleek for every occasion, from timeless aviators to retro designs, for prescriptions and for style, these designs do it all. Gift your sibling some cool sunglasses to elevate their Raksha Bandhan fit this year.

Rena India

If your sibling wants to beautify their home, or even has a love for crockery and ceramics; Rena India’s Linear collection is the perfect fit for their shelf. Playing on the minimalist tones of white and teal, their collection ranges from options for parties to families. The perfect dinner set to gift your sibling to make the most of for your Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Embark Perfumes

Homegrown fragrances to scent your celebrations with love and joy with Embark Perfume’s ĀNANDĀ. Named after happiness and joy, the fragrance celebrates the special bond between siblings with happiness and love. Perfumes are meant to spread the good energy in every occasion through scents that evoke emotions and memories, Embark too promises the same subtle expression of emotion. This Raksha Bandhan gift your sibling a memory that will stay, like the fragrance of ĀNANDĀ that lingers long after; as a reminder of love and appreciation.

The Yellow Dwelling

Décor and furnishing are made sustainable with the Yellow Dwelling’s gift collection for Raksha Bandhan. To celebrate the deep bond between siblings that only grows through time, the brand has carefully curated a range of gifts ranging from exquisitely scented candles to beautiful cushions, coasters and more. This Raksha Bandhan adds warmth and elegance to not just your relationship with your siblings, but to your homes as well with The Yellow Dwelling.

Voyce Jewellery

Voyce Jewellery curates an exclusive limited-edition series of pieces for this Raksha Bandhan using hexagon crystals sourced from Austria. The homegrown brand pays homage to the sacred bond between siblings with their contemporary designs using the Hexagon crystals, as the shape represents harmony and balance between two equals and their bond. Gift your sibling a beautiful timeless piece that represents a deeper meaning of love and harmony for this Raksha Bandhan.

Nappa Dori

With the coming of Raksha Bandhan, renowned homegrown luxury brand Nappa Dori known for their pronounced leather craftsmanship, now curates an exclusive collection of handcrafted gifts as well as Rakhi’s for the festive celebration. Capturing the essence of ‘the bond of protection’ the harmonious blend between tradition and modernity represented through these meticulously picked bags, wallets hampers and Rakhis are the chicest and sleekest gifts for your loved ones this Raksha Bandhan.

Sevā Home:

This homegrown brand comes with a cause that believes in selfless service, or as their name suggests, in seva. This Raksha Bandhan season they extend a hand of gratitude and support to those in need of a cataract surgery. And to achieve their goal they present their Large Rakhi Hamper with Evil eye candles to Evil Eye Rakhi made by underprivileged women. Beautiful, meaningful and natural, their products are sure to be a treat for your sibling. This Raksha Bandhan, support a cause with Sevā Home.

All Images: Courtesy Brands. Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy The Gift Studio