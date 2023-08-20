LSA x Soho House Mumbai’s “Fashion for Brunch” lauds the contributions of Falguni Shane Peacock to global trends

LSA India and Soho House Mumbai held “Fashion for Brunch,” spotlighting the remarkable contributions of Falguni Shane Peacock to the global fashion landscape. This collaborative initiative brought together members of Soho House Mumbai and a curated guest list for a thought-provoking discussion. Hosted by our Editor-In-Chief Rahul Gangwani, the event featured a candid conversation with renowned designers Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock about their journey so far, personal dynamics, comprehension of global trends and more.

Lifestyle Asia Indian and Soho House Mumbai host ‘Fashion for Brunch’ with Falguni Shane Peacock:

During the event, Falguni and Shane eloquently recounted their journey, starting from their debut at the India Fashion Week in 2004 to the milestone of inaugurating their first store in Mumbai in 2007. The duo’s narrative resonated with attendees, creating an afternoon brimming with fashion insights and captivating discussions.

Over the course of 18 years, Falguni Shane Peacock has firmly established itself as a prominent luxury couture house on the global stage. With each passing season, the brand has continuously pushed its creative boundaries, consistently delivering iconic looks and evolving year after year. Their pioneering influence on trends across the world is well-documented. Through “Fashion for Brunch,” attendees were granted an intimate glimpse into the designers’ lives and the relentless dedication that propelled them into becoming one of India and the world’s premier couture houses.

The collaboration between “Fashion for Brunch” and Soho House Mumbai epitomizes the essence of Lifestyle Asia India and the exclusive members-only club. The event encompassed discussions on fashion’s evolution, the prospects for the future, and the invaluable lessons learnt from the past. It also served as a tribute to the exceptional genius of Indian fashion, with inputs from Falguni Shane Peacock.

Distinguished figures from the industry graced the event, underscoring its significance. Soho House Mumbai and Lifestyle Asia India welcomed friends and key leaders of the fashion industry, such as Nitasha Gaurav, Isha Bhansali, Amandeep Kaur, Mrinalini Chandra, Mehak Oberoi, Savleen Manchanda, Vaishnav Praveen, Apeksha Maker, and others who have played pivotal roles in elevating the Indian fashion industry to international standards.