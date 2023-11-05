Discover the magic: Must-visit Christmas markets around the world in 2023

As the holiday season draws closer, the anticipation of frosty nights, merry barbecues, and family feasts brews excitement. While baking plum cakes and adorning the home with baubles are heartening traditions, heading to a Christmas market will stir up the celebrations severalfold.

From the Rathausplatz Market in Vienna to the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Christmas markets around the globe promise mulled wine in long mugs, candied nuts, and trinket huts selling gingerbread and Chrissie souvenirs. Couple that with the wafting scent of hot chocolate and the omnipresent melody of carols, and you bag memories of a lifetime! Read on as we round up 10 of the best Christmas markets in the world — slip them into your holiday season itinerary, perhaps?

Best Christmas markets to explore

1) Metz Christmas Market at Place de la République, Paris, France

While France’s Metz is home to some of the jolliest Christmas dos, the market at Place de la République, the largest square in the Metz City Centre, stands out. At the entrance, an illuminated Christmas Pyramid awaits. The ground floor of the pyramid is a well-stocked Christmas store brimming with baubles, heirloom decorations, and the like. The upper levels of the pyramid are occupied by crib figures. While the market has about 30 chalets, the MOSL Quality Chalet is a must-visit. Be it Christmas cakes, Boulay macaroons, local beers or Moselle AOC wines, the chalet sells it all. The ‘Made in Moselle’ products like Meisenthal Christmas decor, plum-scented candles and glass art make for the perfect gifts!

Dates for 2023: November 18 to December 24

Time: 11 am to 10.00 pm every day

2) Helsinki Christmas Market, Finland

Locally known as Tuomaan Markkinat, the Helsinki Christmas Market weaves festive magic with over 140 vendors in quaint little huts. While some sheds fascinate with mistletoe branches, woollen socks and cosy knitwear, the others treat your palate with mulled wine and Christmas porridge. This is the oldest and largest open-air celebration in Helsinki and is held at Senate Square, located outside the White Helsinki Cathedral. In addition to the sparkling Christmas tree and sugar-sweet carols, explore the various huts selling local Finnish ingredients, handicrafts, and souvenirs. During a culinary stroll through the market, sample the Finnish glöggi (mulled wine), gingerbread, locally baked desserts, sausages, fresh bread, salmon, and much more.

Dates for 2023: December 01 to December 22

Time: 11 am to 8.00 pm on weekdays, and 10 am to 7 pm on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

3) Heinzel Winter Fairytale, Cologne, Germany

Witness a mesmeric white Christmas at Cologne’s Old Town. A winter fairytale in motion, this market hosts an ice dance, jugglers, and live music in addition to over 100 stalls. The market stalls are split in a theme-wise fashion along two major laneways, Alter Markt and Heumarkt. Satiate your Christmas cravings by indulging in freshly baked strudels, apple pancakes, locally-made handbrots, flame-grilled salmon, and potato fritters.

After a lip-smacking meal, admire artisans from across Europe — wood carvers, blacksmiths, confectioners — who showcase their art in action. Here, make mental notes of Christmas gift ideas, purchase souvenirs, and click countless pictures that seem straight out of a fairytale. The highlight of the Heinzels Winter Fairytale is the Ice Skating Rink and Ice Stock Sport. The rink boasts 100-metre-long straights against the backdrop of a majestic horseman statue, setting a magical stage for skating enthusiasts across age groups. Savour the best views of the bustling market and ice skaters from atop one of the wooden chalets — made better with a glass of Glühwein!

Dates for 2023:

Alter Markt: November 24 to December 23. The market will remain closed on November 26.

Heumarkt: November 24 to January 07, 2024. The market will remain closed on November 26 and December 24/25.

Time: 11 am to 10.00 pm every day, with the exception of 11 am to 9 pm on December 26.

4) Viennese Christmas Market (or Wiener Christkindlmarkt), Vienna, Austria

A tall arched gateway festooned with glowing candles welcomes you to the Viennese Christmas Market held at Rathausplatz. In addition to the confections, warm drinks and handicraft stalls, the market thrills with the Vienna Ice World. Here, ice skaters can glide through the romantically lit City Hall Park. Couples should make sure to visit the Tree of Hearts (or Herzerlbaum). For kids, we recommend the 12-metre high, multi-level carousel, the joy-filled reindeer train, a nativity scene trail, a children’s chalet, and a skating rink.

Dates for 2023: November 11 to December 26

Time: 10 am to 10.00 pm every day, with the exception of 10 am to 6.30 pm on December 24.

5) Tokyo Christmas Market, Tokyo, Japan

The Tokyo Christmas Market endeavours to bring a taste of Europe to Japan. Together with a Europe-inspired Christmas Pyramid, a 14-metre-tall Christmas Tree shipped from Germany, and live performances (including a choir flown in from Germany) make this event a must-visit. Beyond the trinkets, treats and trees, admire the stellar installations, sip the hot chocolate and beer, and partake in Christmas workshops for a wholesome experience.

Dates for 2023: November 23 to December 25

Time: 11 am to 9.30 pm

6) Plaza Mayor Christmas Market, Madrid, Spain

Over 100 red stalls, a vibrantly lit carousel, dazzling lights, and craft fairs, all dressed in the festive spirit, await at the Plaza Mayor Christmas Market. Purchase hand-crafted gifts, nativity scene figurines, nougats, sweets, joke gifts, and much more. Sample the seasonal specialities like churros con chocolate and piping hot mulled wine. The delicious bites are complemented by live performers and ornate nativity displays (locally called belénes). Additionally, the market houses a ‘solidarity stand’ where NGOs promote their humanitarian projects.

Dates for 2023: November 24 to December 31

Time: 10 am to 9 pm from Sunday to Thursday, and 10 am to 10 pm on Friday, Saturday, and Christmas Eve.

7) Bryant Park Winter Village, New York

Nothing like Bryant Park’s Winter Village to get into the holiday mood. The 17,000 sq ft ice skating rink, a decked-out Christmas tree, 180 huts selling artisanal holiday season delights, and the après skate escape (outdoor seating for those who’d rather watch) make this destination a festive wonderland for all age groups. The Winter Village also boasts a European-style holiday market. This open-air market stands out with custom-designed ‘jewel-box’ kiosks that sell local handicrafts, gifts, and exquisite provisions from around the globe. You can also enjoy the jovial atmosphere from a cosy igloo. Just a few steps from the ice skating rink, these heated domes promise scintillating views and seasoned food and drinks.

Dates for 2023: October 27 to March 03, 2024, for the Winter Village; October 27 to January 2, 2024, for the holiday market.

Time (for the holiday market): 11 am to 8 pm from Monday to Friday, and 10 am to 8 pm on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

8) Munsterplatz Christmas Market, Basel, Switzerland

The Munsterplatz Christmas market is among Switzerland’s largest and prettiest outdoor celebrations. Over a hundred stalls are set up under the trees, ready to delight with festive favourites like sausages, the regional Basel Lackerli (a local twist on gingerbread), cheesy raclettes, hot punches, and spiced fondue —toasty flavours to complement the winter chill. The decor enchants with illuminated snow globes and a tall Christmas tree, all tarted up with baubles and ornaments. The celebrations are held on the squares opposite Basel’s historic Cathedral, cut out for a storybook Christmas.

Dates for 2023: November 23 to December 23

Time: 11 am to 8.30 pm every day, with the exception of 11 am to 6 pm on December 23.

9) Christmas Wonderland, Singapore

Tucked along Gardens By The Bay, Singapore’s Christmas Wonderland guarantees cosy end-of-the-year festivities. Right from illuminated tunnels to sumptuous festive fare and carnival games, the event packs it all. The yuletide festivities are also accompanied by a Venetian double-storey carousel, a light and sound show, a human-made blizzard, and truckloads of festive stalls, among other celebratory treats.

Dates for 2023: December 01 to January 01, 2024.

Time: 4 pm to 11 pm

10) Vörösmaty Square Christmas Market, Budapest, Hungary

Take a whiff of the mulled wine, saunter through the culturally inspired Christmas huts, admire the light installations, and feast on the roasted chestnuts. When in Vörösmaty Square Christmas Market, all streets lead to holiday cheer! Here, purchase Christmas souvenirs with a Hungarian twist and locally-made jewellery. Gourmands are in for a treat as the market serves Lángos (Hungarian fried bread, typically garnished with cheese and sour cream) and Mangalica sausages (cooked using Hungarian Mangalica Pork), among other flavoursome delights.

Dates for 2023: November 17 to January 01, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm from Monday to Thursday; 11 am to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday; 11 am to 9 pm on Sunday. Additionally, 10 am to 2 pm on December 24; 10 am to 6 pm on December 25 and 26; 11 am to 5 pm on December 31; 11 am to 5 pm on January 1, 2024.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy S.Borisov/Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What kind of products are sold at Christmas markets?

Christmas markets sell a wide range of products like gingerbread, Christmas decorations, souvenirs, mulled wine, jams, and traditional handicrafts, among other items.

– Do Christmas markets charge an entrance fee?

Entry to most Christmas markets is free of cost. However, if there are any specific events and performances planned, it’s best to check the official website of the Christmas market for more clarity.

– Are there any precautions for visitors to Christmas markets?

While Christmas markets are a safe space for the entire family to come together and celebrate, one must be wary of large crowds. As with most festivals, keep your belongings safe and avoid visiting the event during peak hours.