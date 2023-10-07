What is the Mahadev Betting App controversy all about?

In light of a controversy revolving around an online betting app, several prominent faces from the Indian film industry have been pulled up by the country’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning. Before we delve into the details of these celebrities’ connections with the controversy, starting with Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor, let us take a closer look at the Mahadev betting app which has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons.

Operational for the past four years, the Mahadev app is primarily an umbrella syndicate that arranges online platforms to facilitate betting websites that have been deemed illegal. This app offers opportunities for betting through a myriad of live games, including (but not limited to) cricket, tennis, badminton, poker and card games.

According to reports by the ED, the online app was allegedly laundering money through a well-knit web of unnamed bank accounts. It’s alleged that the games and betting opportunities provided by the app were rigged as the players always ended up losing money, with the company benefitting from the same.

With new information about the Mahadev betting app controversy being brought to light by the ED, we look at all the details of the case, including deep-diving into the owners of the gaming app, the celebrities involved and more.

What do we know about the alleged Mahadev betting app scam?

The Mahadev app is promoted and owned by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, hailing from Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai. According to reports presented by the ED, an investigation into the promoters’ accounts started soon after Chandrakar’s wedding in February 2023. The 28-year-old got married in Dubai’s Ras-Al-Khaimah, and the entire wedding cost a whopping USD 200 crores.

“In February 2023, Sourabh Chandrakar got married at RAK, UAE, and for this marriage ceremony, the promoters of Mahadev APP spent around ₹ (INR) 200 Crore in Cash,” the ED mentioned in a statement on September 15.

Soon after the probe investigating the two co-owners began, connections in the UAE, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Pakistan were unearthed. As many as eight international underground banking operators are currently under ED’s scanner for allegedly laundering money to offshore accounts, primarily in the Middle East and Pakistan.

If reports are to be believed, Chandrakar’s company allegedly made a profit of INR 5,000 crores by virtue of this scam. ED has also claimed that the Mahadev app is not the only platform where the co-owners have been illegally minting money through online betting; there are four to five such apps through which Chandrakar’s company makes an estimated INR 200 crores on a daily basis.

In August, assets worth approximately INR 417 crores were seized from 39 locations during raids in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bhopal in connection with the Mahadev betting app controversy.

Which Indian celebrities are linked with the Mahadev betting app controversy?

In the wake of the Mahadev app controversy, the ED has summoned Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor for questioning as part of their ongoing probe into the matter. Reports from the ED’s investigation suggest that the payments received by Kapoor for endorsing the online platform were made through the earnings of this scam. In addition, the probe indicates that the Indian actor performed at Chandrakar’s wedding in lieu of a hefty sum.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, other actors from the Indian film industry such as Shraddha Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan have also been summoned by the central agency in connection with the Mahadev betting app controversy.

While reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan have sought two weeks’ time to appear before the ED for questioning in regards to the gaming app scam, there is no information on when Shraddha Kapoor will be reporting to the agency for the same.

