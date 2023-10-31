Matthew Perry: Most heartfelt tributes and condolences to the Friends star

The world was shaken to its core when the news of Matthew Perry’s passing, at the age of 54, reached his legions of fans and loved ones on October 28 — prompting a flurry of tributes from the public and celebrities alike.

The actor, best known for his iconic portrayal of Chandler Bing in the legendary ’90s sitcom Friends, was found dead at his Los Angeles home. Reports say that the cause of Perry’s demise was drowning, as the actor’s body was discovered in his hot tub at his home. Needless to say, Mathew Perry’s sudden departure leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew him personally and those who cherished his on-screen presence. His comedic genius and affable charm as Chandler Bing not only entertained millions, but also etched an enduring mark on the world of entertainment.

The sitcom that entertained generations

Friends, the beloved sitcom that followed the lives of six friends in New York City, ran from 1994 to 2004. It quickly became a cultural phenomenon and a touchstone of the era. More than 52 million viewers in the United States alone tuned in to watch its 2004 finale, making it the most-watched TV episode of the 2000s. Mathew Perry’s character, Chandler Bing, with his signature sarcasm and witty one-liners, was a cornerstone of the show’s humour and heart. As fans around the world mourn the loss of a beloved actor, they also celebrate the laughter and joy he brought into their lives through the character of Chandler.

The Struggles and Triumphs of Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry’s death is a devastating reminder of the fragility of life, but it also prompts reflection on his remarkable journey. In recent years, Perry received accolades for his candid discussions about mental health, shedding light on the importance of addressing these issues openly and without stigma. His openness about his struggles with addiction and mental health became an inspiration to many facing similar battles.

Perry’s personal triumph over addiction and his relentless pursuit of sobriety resonated deeply with those who admired him. His commitment to recovery and advocacy for others experiencing similar challenges underscored his compassionate and resilient nature.

Matthew Perry: Tributes that will make you emotional

The outpouring of love and tributes for Matthew Perry following his passing is a testament to the profound impact he had on those around him. Celebrities and friends from different walks of life shared heartfelt messages that will undoubtedly leave you teary-eyed. Here are some of the most touching tributes.

The cast of Friends

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer have come together to release a collective statement honouring their beloved friend and co-star. It reads, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” the five actors said. “We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The cast of Friends was not just a group of colleagues; they were a tight-knit family. Matthew Perry’s relationship with his co-stars extended beyond the screen, and this bond endured until his final days. Once, in a recent interview with Dianne Sawyer, Perry shared the deep connection he maintained with his castmates, particularly Jennifer Aniston. “She was the one who checked up on me the most,” he said. Perry further recalled a poignant moment when Aniston confronted him about his addiction during their time filming the iconic sitcom, emphasising the strength of their friendship. Perry’s journey through addiction was undoubtedly challenging, but having his “Friends” by his side made a world of difference during those difficult times.

Friends Co-Creators and Executive Producer

In a heartfelt tribute, Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, alongside the series’ executive producer and director, Kevin Bright, remembered their beloved friend, Matthew Perry, following his untimely passing at the age of 54. They reflected on Perry’s remarkable journey, from the audition room where he secured the role of Chandler Bing, launching a decades-long collaboration and friendship, to the way he wholeheartedly made the character his own.

The statement from these industry veterans acknowledged the unique connection they had with Perry, emphasising his brilliance and ability to truly embody Chandler Bing. Perry, in their eyes, was not only the funniest person in the room but also the sweetest, with a heart full of generosity and selflessness.

Here is Kauffman, Crane and Bright’s full statement:

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.

He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliché to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.

We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.

Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and EP Kevin Bright”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who shared a “magical summer” with Perry in 1993, took to Instagram to remember their time together. Her tribute to Matthew Perry revealed a personal connection and a deep friendship with the actor.

She wrote, “I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, and kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do.”

Maggie Wheeler

Maggie Wheeler, known for her role as Janice, Chandler’s on-screen girlfriend in Friends, shared a tribute acknowledging the joy Perry brought to the world. She also highlighted the enduring impact of their professional collaboration and friendship.

“What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared,” she said.

Morgan Fairchild

Morgan Fairchild, who played Perry’s on-screen mother Nora Bing, expressed her heartbreak, stating, “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew”.

Justin Trudeau

Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reminisced about the childhood games he and Perry used to play, stating, “Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.” Trudeau’s personal memories of their shared past added a heartfelt touch to his tribute.

Adele

Adele paused her Vegas show to pay tribute to Matthew Perry on Saturday night. Around Hollywood, Selma Blair, Mira Sorvino and more posted tributes to the “Friends” star on social media. Here’s what they had to say: https://t.co/A8aRhRLKZ0#SNL #Friends #ChandlerBing pic.twitter.com/Zv89QAQAdR — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 29, 2023

The singer Adele delivered a lengthy remembrance at her Las Vegas concert after news broke of Perry’s death. “He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave,” Adele told her audience. She fondly recalled a childhood pal who did a perfect impersonation of the actor’s beloved Friends role as Chandler Bing. “I’ll remember that character for the rest of my life,” Adele said. “He’s probably the best comedic character of all time.”

Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth, a self-declared Friends “superfan,” took time during his concert in Melbourne to honour Matthew Perry just hours after the news of his passing. Puth sat at his piano and started playing the Friends theme song, “I’ll Be There For You,” as the crowd joined in. Fan footage showed the entire Margaret Court Arena belting out the beloved song in a very touching moment, underlining the impact of Perry’s iconic character on a new generation. This one’s surely a Matthew Perry tribute that gave us tears and goosebumps.

Paget Brewster

I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there. — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) October 29, 2023

Paget Brewster, who shared the screen with Matthew Perry as one of his onscreen love interests during the show’s fourth season as Kathy, offered her heartfelt tribute, saying, “I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.”

Warner Bros.

We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans. pic.twitter.com/sAGMLmu5ki — Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) October 29, 2023

The official Friends and Warner Bros. accounts also expressed their grief on Instagram, conveying, “We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.”

Selma Blair

Selma Blair, who had a guest appearance on Friends, shared a heartwarming selfie with Perry and wrote an emotional post: “My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken-hearted. Sweet dreams, Matty. Sweet dreams.” The tribute to Matthew Perry exudes heartfelt emotion and deep pain that all the actor’s fans, friends, and family resonate with.

Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis, whose father Bruce Willis co-starred with Perry in The Whole Nine Yards, remembered the actor with fondness, saying, “I’m so sad to hear about Matthew Perry passing. I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy. I hope he can rest peacefully.”

Viola Davis

Viola Davis, alongside a photo of Perry, shared her sorrow, expressing, “This is devastating. Your book shifted so many close to my heart. The people no one sees and most throw away. It was a gift. Beyond the joy you brought to many, your heart reigned supreme. Rest well…..know that you brought love.”

Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown, Perry’s co-star from The Odd Couple, paid her respects with a photo of the main cast, emphasising the loss felt across the entertainment world. She lamented the tragedy of Perry’s passing at the age of 54 and expressed their collective love for him. Brown wrote, “Our #OddCouple family suffered a great loss today. The entire entertainment world has. I am too sad about the news to say more than this: @mattyperry4 was a sweetheart who deserved more peace in this life. 54 is too young to go. We love you, Matty! #RIPMatthewPerry”.

The one where we say Goodbye

In the wake of Matthew Perry’s passing, heartfelt tributes from friends, co-stars, and admirers continue to pour in, testifying to the enduring legacy of the actor who brought Chandler Bing to life. His exceptional talent, candidness about his personal struggles, and unwavering commitment to inspiring others have left an indelible mark on countless lives.

As the world mourns the loss of a beloved entertainer, it is clear that Matthew Perry’s light will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of those who were touched by his humour, kindness, and resilience.

Rest well, Matthew.

