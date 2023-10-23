8 most haunted places in Hong Kong to visit—if you dare!

Hong Kong is home to magnificent skyscrapers and historical buildings. But amidst the bustling cityscape also lies terrifying locations with a spooky past. From a decaying mansion to an abandoned school, these are the most haunted places in Hong Kong.

Our city is known for its great food, combination of modern and historical sites, and shopping. But probably unbeknownst to many, it has also its fair share of creepy and eerie places. Some of these have also earned notoriety among thrill-seekers and ghost hunters, even rivalling the fame of other places internationally.

As you can expect with any haunted place, these locations have a disturbing past whether as a former mental institution, a site of massacre, or home to mysterious deaths. Residents and passersby have reported supernatural sightings and ghostly encounters. And while these locations are mostly accessible to the public, some of them are also private properties. So, you may not want to trespass these areas (and stay safe) during your spooky adventure during Halloween, the Hungry Ghost Festival, or any day of the year. Find out what the most haunted places in Hong Kong are so you know what to avoid—or not.

These are the most haunted places in Hong Kong