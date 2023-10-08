Take a look at the record-breaking success of K-pop juggernaut BLACKPINK

Since their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has dominated the K-Pop and the global music scene. With chart-topping hits, mesmerising performances, and captivating stage presence the South Korean girl group has singlehandedly held numerous accolades to their name. However, recent reports by several South Korean media suggesting a possible indefinite hiatus have cast a shadow of uncertainty over their future. In light of these events, let’s take a closer look at the prominent records held by BLACKPINK thus far, in order to commemorate their incredible journey with YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK has amassed quite the discography during their incredible 7-year journey together. They’ve kept us well-fed in the music area, with two studio albums, three extended plays, one reissue, one compilation album, four live albums, four single albums, a dozen singles, and four promotional singles. In 2016, they dropped their first single album Square One with two bangers “Whistle” and “Boombayah”. “Whistle” got things started by launching at the top of the Circle Digital Chart, selling over 2.5 million digital copies in South Korea! That’s not all. “Boombayah” soared to the top of the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. They began at the top and never looked back.

BLACKPINK isn’t just about music; they also know how to play the fashion game very well. These females endorse numerous luxury brands. They’ve also mastered the art of “quiet luxury” and “Barbiecore” style. To be honest, BLACKPINK’s got the music and the fashion worlds wrapped around their fingers. Their accomplishments as an all-female quartet are nothing short of impressive.

The most prominent records held by BLACKPINK

First K-pop girl group to chart on the Canadian Hot 100

BLACKPINK’s smash single, “Playing With Fire,” debuted at No. 92 on the Canadian Hot 100 chart on November 26, 2016. They became the first K-Pop girl group to chart on the Canadian Hot 100 with this entry. This accomplishment marked a beginning for the group, predicting the global sensation that they would become in the years to come.

First female K-Pop artist on a Billboard cover

A female K-pop group made the cover of Billboard magazine for the first time ever in the March 2, 2019 issue. The special edition was a fitting tribute to BLACKPINK’s individuality as well as their collective strength. It had not one, but five different covers. One of them featured the quartet together, emphasising the group’s bond. Furthermore, each member, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé, got their own cover, allowing fans to appreciate the diverse personalities and abilities that each member offered to the group.

First K-pop girl group to reach 20 Million YouTube subscribers

BLACKPINK’s spectacular career reached another milestone on March 21, 2019. On that day, they reached an incredible milestone by gathering a whopping 20 million subscribers on their official YouTube account. BLACKPINK became the first female K-pop group to reach this astounding YouTube subscriber level.

First K-pop act to perform at Coachella

Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo scored a significant milestone in their careers when they became the first K-pop band to perform on the Coachella Music and Arts Festival stage in 2019. On the first day, they were one of the primary headliners. Their appearance at the event was a historic event not only for BLACKPINK but for K-pop in general.

First female K-pop band recognised by RIAA

They are, indeed, the gold standard! Kudos to BLACKPINK on yet another outstanding achievement! They became South Korea’s first female group to be certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for their song “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du”. Before them, PSY and BTS were the Korean artists who received this prestigious accreditation.

First K-pop band MV with 1 Billion YouTube views

BLACKPINK became the first K-pop group to have one of their music videos surpass 1 billion views on YouTube. The video that accomplished this amazing achievement was “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” which debuted on the streaming platform on June 15, 2018. What’s even better is that they accomplished this huge feat in just over a year. This record put BLACKPINK into an exclusive club formerly occupied by Korean soloist PSY, best known for his viral hit “Gangnam Style” in 2012.

First K-pop girl group to enter Top 5 on iTunes

BLACKPINK’s song “Kill This Love” earned a lot of praise and appreciation in 2019. The response from fans was so incredible that they were able to move the song even further up the music charts. In fact, “Kill This Love” skyrocketed to the #3 spot on the iTunes chart. It made them the first K-pop girl group to hit the iTunes Top 5 on the day of a song’s debut.

The most Influential Korean Celebrities in 2019

BLACKPINK’s success has been nothing short of spectacular. This girl quartet has captivated the world not only via their music but also through their influence on fashion and culture. FORBES magazine named them the “Power Celebrities” in 2019 in appreciation of their global effect.

The highest charting single by a girl group on Digital Song Sales

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” was not only a huge success in terms of views and popularity, but it also had a huge impact on the Billboard charts. The group made history when the song debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart on July 11, 2020. This remarkable achievement placed BLACKPINK with legendary girl groups such as The Pussycat Dolls and The Chicks for having the highest-charting single by an all-female group on this chart.

First K-pop girl group to win a VMA

BLACKPINK’s chart-topping single “How You Like That” created history at the MTV Video Music Awards! Their super popular song earned them a coveted Moon Man in the “Song of the Summer” category, marking a watershed moment in the group’s career. BLACKPINK became the first all-female K-pop group to win an MTV Video Music Award with their historic victory. It was a proud moment for the quartet and their devoted fanbase, BLINKs, solidifying their place as global music icons.

Most subscribed artist on YouTube

The queens have seized the throne of YouTube! The K-pop four have surpassed 65.5 million subscribers on their YouTube channel, making them the artist with the most subscribers on the platform in September 2021. With over 90 million subscribers, they continue to retain the record. In reaction to this extraordinary achievement, BLACKPINK graciously thanked the contribution of their devoted following, known as BLINKs, in accomplishing this remarkable feat. The second most subscribed artist is now K-pop king BTS, with “Popstar” Justin Bieber in third place.

First music artist to reach 75 Million YouTube subscribers

In June 2022, BLACKPINK continued their reign as YouTube royalty by achieving yet another remarkable milestone. They became the first musical act on YouTube to exceed 75 million subscribers, cementing their position as the artist with the most subscribers on the platform.

Biggest music video debut of the year 2022.

BLACKPINK’s record-breaking streak continued spectacularly in 2022 with the premiere of the music video for “Pink Venom,” the lead single from their sophomore studio album, Born Pink. With “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK achieved the biggest music video premiere in 24 hours in 2022, according to YouTube. The music video received an astounding 90.4 million views on the first day after its August 19 release.

Currently, “Pink Venom” has secured its place as the third biggest music video debut on YouTube. Only BTS’ “Butter” (108.2 million views in 24 hours) and “Dynamite” (101.1 million views) are ahead of it.

First K-pop group to debut at no.1 on Australian Chart History

Girl Power at its finest! BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” took the world by storm and made history as it debuted at the top of Australia’s singles chart. With this record, BLACKPINK became the first K-pop group to debut at the top of the Australian singles chart.

First K-pop girl group to top the Billboard 200

BLACKPINK achieved new history when their sophomore album, Born Pink, arrived at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. This triumph was monumental for the group and a milestone for the Korean music industry. BLACKPINK became the first all-female group to top the Billboard 200 all-genre chart since Danity Kane’s “Welcome to the Dollhouse” in 2008.

Most streamed female band on Spotify

The four-piece girl group BLACKPINK has officially acquired the title of the most-streamed female band on Spotify, according to a report by Guinness World Records on March 8, 2023. On the platform, their tracks have received an amazing 8,880,030,049 individual streams.

First Asian act to headline Coachella

Four years after making their historic Coachella debut, BLACKPINK triumphantly returned to the legendary music festival, this time as headliners. This accomplishment not only cemented their standing as global superstars but also represented another breakthrough in their careers. BLACKPINK made history by becoming the first Asian artist to headline Coachella. Without a doubt, they set the stage on fire.

