Myntra Republic Day sale: Grab unbeatable deals now
12 Jan 2024 05:12 PM

Myntra Republic Day sale: Grab unbeatable deals now

Amrutha Menon Palazhy

The Myntra Republic Day sale – Right to Fashion is now live. With 50 to 80 percent off across various categories, this is the best time to go for a major wardrobe upgrade and to save big on your favourite brands.

Myntra Republic Day sale 2024: Dates and timings

The Myntra Republic Day sale – Right to Fashion is live until January 18.

Shop from the best offers and discounts at the Myntra Republic Day sale here

Clothing

With all kinds of brands offering huge discounts, it is time to stock up on various styles that suit your personality. Grab them before they are out of stock.

Shop men’s apparel here

Shop men’s ethnic apparel here

Shop women’s apparel here

Shop women’s ethnic apparel here

Bags and accessories

From stylish bags and accessories that can turn heads, everything you need for a fashion-forward year are available now at unmissable deals. Check out some popular items here.

Shop bags and wallets here

Shop trending accessories here

Footwear

There is nothing like too much for footwear aficionados. Shop from a unique range of products for both men and women.

Shop men’s footwear here

Shop women’s footwear here

Jewellery

From elegant daily wear pieces to styles apt for festivals, you can shop a variety of exquisite jewellery at great discounts in this sale.

Shop amazing jewellery here

Beauty and Grooming

Add to the cart and shop away your favourite makeup and skincare items that you have been eyeing for some time now.

Shop trending beauty products here

Shop grooming accessories here

Home and Kitchen

Spruce up your kitchen with the latest gadgets that can save you time as well as add glamour to your kitchen. This sale also has on offer some amazing products that can enliven your home.

Shop home and kitchen products here

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)

(Hero Image & Featured Image: Leeloo Thefirst/Pexels)

A journalist with a penchant for lifestyle stories, Amrutha particularly loves writing about fashion, beauty, and wellness. She has worked as a Digital Content Producer with Onmanorama, Malayala Manorama, and as a Content Writer with Tata Consultancy Services. A Geminian, Amrutha loves juggling a variety of passions. A trained Carnatic singer, she loves dwelling in the world of music. When not working, she loves painting, cooking, travel, and cinema. A diehard pluviophile, Amrutha loves everything about the monsoon.

   
