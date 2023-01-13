Tickle your taste buds at the largest street food carnival in town, Delhiites!

Delhi is experiencing biting cold weather conditions and you may want to stay indoors and snuggle up in your blanket over the weekend, but what if we told you that lip-smacking delicacies from across India would be available just near you? Now, that’s enough motivation for foodies to take note and step out, right? The 12th National Street Food Festival 2023 is finally happening, Delhiites. You heard it.

From Hyderabad’s eminent biryani to Lucknow’s kebabs, name a dish and you’ll find it at the food festival that’s taking place over this weekend in Delhi.

National Street Food Festival: All we know about the gastronomic event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Street Food Festival (@nationalstreetfoodfest)

The National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) is headlining the 12th edition of this food festival. The gastronomic event that is being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) over the weekend is going to be a one-of-a-kind culinary experience. According to several reports, a total of 120 stalls have been set up at the stadium serving a variety of dishes from all over the country. In order to ensure easy navigation for people attending the festival, these stalls have been put up zone-wise – that is East, West, North, and South.

The mega event is organised by the NASVI to help the street food vendors facing financial crunch thus giving them a platform to showcase their culinary skills. It is through this festival that street vendors get exposure and generate good revenue. This fest also brings together people and the diverse culture of India on a single plate.

Earlier, the NASVI had organised the Street Food Festival along with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in 2019 in association with Eat Right Mela.

Address: Gate No 2, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex, Pragati Vihar

Date: 13th January – 15th January, 2023

Timing: 12:00 pm – 10 pm

Price: INR 130 per person

Book your tickets here

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy National Association of Street Vendors of India – NASVI