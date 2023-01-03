Variety500 Most Influential: Mukesh Ambani, S.S Rajamouli and 8 other Indians make it to the list

Variety500 most influential list is back with its sixth annual edition of the Most Influential Leaders in the Global Media Industry and India makes a splash again! In the 2022 edition of this prestigious list, eight Indian personalities, including Mukesh Ambani and S.S Rajamouli have made it to the list.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, these eight Indians have made it to the list for their remarkable contribution to the media industry. Amidst a recession-bound world economy and a post-pandemic world where everyone’s still trying to cope up with the new normal, 2022 was a difficult year for everyone. To make people choose content and media and pay for it was an achievement in itself and that’s what Variety500 is applauding these 500 stalwarts of global media for.

Variety500 most influential: Mukesh Ambani, S.S. Rajamouli and other Indians

The eight Indians who have made it to the list are Mukesh Ambani, S.S. Rajamouli, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ekta Kapoor, N.P. Singh and Kalanithi Maran.

While S.S Rajamouli was named in the Variety500 Most Influential list for creating the biggest box-office success in a year and raising the bar high for Indian films, N.P. Singh was featured for being the driving force behind the merger of Sony’s India division with its rival Zee Entertainment. Ekta Kapoor was listed for making content that caters to and is available for people much beyond the bigger cities of India, whereas Kalanithi Maran was named for being the media baron who caters to a wide audience, courtesy his huge media empire.

Billionaire and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani made it to the list for digitising India and making internet accessible to hundreds of thousands of Indians, Siddharth Roy Kapur for making a wide variety of content in multiple regional languages, Akshay Kumar for making movies and staying relevant even amidst a pandemic and Shah Rukh Khan, well, just for being Shah Rukh Khan. That, and also for making the biggest comeback to the screens after a long hiatus of four years.

Hero Image: Courtesy World Economic Forum from Cologny, Switzerland, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons; Featured Image: Courtesy Own Work, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons