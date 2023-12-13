Adar Poonawalla’s next purchase is the most expensive house of 2023 in London

The Aberconway House in London is one of the oldest mansions in the city. It was classified as the most expensive house of 2023 when it went up for sale for GBP 138 million (INR 1441 crore approx.) this year. The latest buzz is that the house has found itself a new owner and it is no other than Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO, Adar Poonawalla who has purchased the mansion.

According to a CNBC report, the luxurious London House will be acquired under the name of Serum Life Sciences, a UK subsidiary of the Adar Poonawalla family-owned Serum Institute of India (SII). The sale will make Aberconway House the second-most expensive bungalow ever sold in London. Let’s get to know more about this striking deal.

Adar Poonawalla will use the mansion as a base for the company and family

The 42-year-old Indian billionaire will reportedly spend INR 1,446 crore for the century-old Aberconway House, which is located near Hyde Park. A person closely taking part in the deal told CNBC that the SII CEO will use the Aberconway House “as a base for the company and family when they are in the UK.” He has no plans to move to London. “It is a company guest house which is useful for hosting events donors tech partners and it has helped Serum group in accessing global opportunities that were not possible to do from India,” the source added. Adar Poonawalla will be buying the mansion from Polish billionaire Dominika Kulczyk, daughter of Poland’s wealthiest man businessman, late Jan Kulczyk.

More about the Aberconway House

The remarkable red-brick mansion was constructed between 1920 and 1922 in a neo-Georgian style. It was then owned by Henry Duncan McLaren, Baron Aberconway, the celebrated industrialist who built the Grosvenor Square mansion. The Aberconway House is a 22,788 sq ft imposing mansion with an adjoining guest house and access into one of Mayfair’s Secret Gardens.

The biggest deal of 2023

The purchase made by Adar Poonalla is the second-biggest deal for a London mansion. The most expensive residential transaction occurred in January 2020. Hui Ka Yan, the founder and chair of Evergrande had then purchased the 2-8a Rutland Gate for a record-breaking GBP 210 million. The second most expensive deal of 2023 was the GBP 113 million purchase made by Essar Group billionaire Ravi Ruia. The family office bought the Hanover Lodge in Regent’s Park this year, which reportedly belonged to Russian property investor Andrey Goncharenko.

(Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy Adar Poonawalla/Instagram)