Aves Island, Andaman’s uninhabited hidden gem, to open for tourists

In a groundbreaking move, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are set to unveil the uninhabited Aves Island for tourist exploration, marking a departure from well-known attractions like Radhanagar Beach, Ross Island, and Port Blair.

Aves Island, adorned with flourishing coconut plantations, untouched forests, a 2 km coastline beach, and both live and deceased coral flatbeds, is likely to emerge as a promising destination for nature lovers and campers.

Aves Island: Location, upcoming eco-tourism resort, and more

Moored in the North and Middle Andaman district near Mayabunder town, Aves Island is often referred to as the Coconut Island owing to its tremendous expanse of coco palm trees. Exploring the island involves trekking through these plantations, traversing uncharted jungle trails and a beautiful lighthouse, making it a must-visit for all.

Presently, the island remains off-limits to tourists due to a lack of accommodation and hospitality facilities. To address this, the administration has proposed a five-star eco-tourism resort under the Public-Private Partnership mode and a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) basis, with an investment of nearly INR 36 crore. This resort is envisioned to offer 50 rooms and a range of engaging activities, including a shopping area for local souvenirs, game fishing, scuba diving, forest trekking, nature camping, and luxuriating at the wellness centre.

Nandini Paliwal, Managing Director of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Limited (ANIIDCO), expressed confidence in the project’s success. She mentioned a positive response from the hospitality leaders during the ‘Destination Andaman – Investor Conference’ held in Delhi on December 4, 2023.

To elevate the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on the tourist map, the administration has unveiled a Project Information Memorandum (PIM) titled ‘Development of Eco Tourism Projects In Andaman Islands 2023′. This document outlines plans for 14 other tourist destinations, including Lalaji Bay Beach at Long Island, Ross-Smith Island, and Shaheed Dweep across North, Middle, and South Andaman.

