Photos: A look inside the Apple store in Delhi

After a gala opening at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, Apple is all set for the inaugural of its retail store in Delhi’s Saket. The Apple store in Delhi is in the Select City Walk Mall and its architecture is inspired by the several gates in the capital city. According to reports, the Apple Delhi retail store is spread over around 10,000 square feet.

Apple unveiled the barricade for its Saket outlet on 11 April. The barricade contains a QR Code which the customers can scan if they want to check updates about Apple’s upcoming store and products. This will be Apple’s second store in India after unveiling its flagship store in Mumbai on 18 April. The Apple retail store will be inaugurated on 20 April.

As per the mall authorities, the inaugural day will see five percent more footfall than it sees on a regular day at the Select City Walk Mall.

Apple CEO Tim Cook who is in India to oversee the launch of the Apple retail stores in India, took to Twitter to express his excitement regarding the same. This is what he said at the launch of the Apple store in Mumbai’s BKC.

The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India. pic.twitter.com/talx2ZQEMl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2023

Apple store at the Select City Walk Mall in Saket, Delhi

The company had earlier said that the colourful artwork celebrates its second store in India – the Apple Delhi outlet. Starting 20 April, Apple patrons will be able to explore Apple’s latest products, nd get personalised service and support from the retail store’s team of specialists, creatives, and geniuses.

The Apple store in Delhi will also have buyers explore the latest of Apple products, ranging from the latest iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, Mac, and Apple TV lineups, as well as accessories like the AirTag.

All Images: Courtesy Apple India website