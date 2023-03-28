Three Indian restaurants feature in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list

Three Indian restaurants featured in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list. Mumbai’s Masque, New Delhi’s Indian Accent, and Chennai’s Avartana came in at No. 16, 19, and 30 respectively. Announced at a ceremony in Singapore on 28 March, Avartana at No.30 was one of the new entries.

The top spot went to Le Du from Bankokg. Bankokg beat runners-up Japan’s Sézanne and Nusara from the Thai capital.

Odette (No.6) was named as the best Singapore restaurant, joined by eight others including Labyrinth (No.11th), Meta (No.17), Zén, (No.21), Burnt Ends (No.24), Euphoria (No.25), Cloudstreet (No.26), Les Amis (No.27), and Born (No.36).

Apart from Avartana, there were five other new entrants. The Chennai restaurant was joined by Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh (No.33) and Potong from Bangkok (No.35), Singapore’s Born (No.36), Metiz in Makati (No.48), and Refer in Beijing (No.50).

China had 11 restaurants and the most number of entries on the 2023 list, with The Chairman in Hong Kong leading the way (No.13). Sézanne (No.2) was the highest placed restaurant out of the 10 from Japan, followed by Thailand’s nine winners.

The highest climber went to Singapore’s Labyrinth, which jumped 29 spots last year to 11th this year. Last year’s number one restaurant Den fell to fourth place in 2023, while Hong Kong’s The Chairman dropped from fifth place to 13th.

Other awards at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023

Besides the top 50, other prizes were announced at the ceremony. The inaugural Beronia Asia’s Best Sommelier Award was given to Della Tang of Ensue in Shenzhen, and Toyo Eatery from the Philippines won the Flor de Caña Sustainability Award. Odette’s Louisa Lim was recognised with Asia’s Best Pastry Chef Award, while Zén in Singapore was presented the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award. Tokyo’s Florilège also won the Inedit Damm Chef’s Choice Award, the only peer-voted medal of the evening.

There were also other awards given out in the lead up to the main event. The 51-100 list featured 17 new entrants and six Singapore restaurants. Johanne Siy of Lolla was named Asia’s Best Female Chef this year, a first for a Singapore-based chef, while Shinobu Namae of L’Effervescence in Tokyo was given the Icon Award for reducing fine dining’s impact on the environment. Jakarta’s August was also recognised with the American Express One to Watch award for leading the gastronomic wave in Indonesia’s capital.

What is Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants?

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants is a regional spinoff of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, an annual list that aims to be a global guide to the best dining experiences around the globe. The first Asia edition took place in Singapore in 2013, and returned to the city-state for its tenth anniversary. The winners have traditionally been announced at a live ceremony in a host city ever year, with the 2020 to 2022 editions taking place virtually due to the pandemic.

Here is the full list of winners on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023

1. Le Du (Bangkok, Thailand)

2. Sézanne (Tokyo, Japan)

3. Nusara (Bangkok, Thailand)

4. Den (Tokyo, Japan)

5. Gaggan Anand (Bangkok, Thailand)

6. Odette (Singapore, Singapore)

7. Florilège (Tokyo, Japan)

8. La Cime (Osaka, Japan)

9. Sorn (Bangkok, Thailand)

10. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)

11. Labyrinth (Singapore, Singapore)

12. Sazenka (Tokyo, Japan)

13. The Chairman (Hong Kong, China)

14. Villa Aida (Wakayama, Japan)

15. Mosu (Seoul, South Korea)

16. Masque (Mumbai, India)

17. Meta (Singapore, Singapore)

18. Fu He Hui (Shanghai, China)

19. Indian Accent (New Delhi, India)

20. Ode (Tokyo, Japan)

21. Zén (Singapore, Singapore)

22. Sühring (Bangkok, Thailand)

23. Onjium (Seoul, South Korea)

24. Burnt Ends (Singapore, Singapore)

25. Euphoria (Singapore, Singapore)

26. Cloudstreet (Singapore, Singapore)

27. Les Amis (Singapore, Singapore)

28. Mingles (Seoul, South Korea)

29. Neighborhood (Hong Kong, China)

30. Avartana (Chennai, India)*

31. Ensue (Shenzhen, China)

32. Cenci (Kyoto, Japan)

33. Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh (Bangkok, Thailand)*

34. Da Vittorio (Shanghai, China)

35. Potong (Bangkok, Thailand)*

36. Born (Singapore, Singapore)*

37. Wing (Hong Kong, China)

38. Raan Jay Fai (Bangkok, Thailand)

39. Wing Lei Palace (Macau, China)

40. Anan Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam)

41. Mono (Hong Kong, China)

42. Toyo Eatery (Manila, Philippines)

43. Sichuan Moon (Macau, China)

44. L’effervescence (Tokyo, Japan)

45. Mume (Taipei, Taiwan)

46. Baan Tepa (Bangkok, Thailand)

47. Born & Bred (Seoul, South Korea)

48. Metiz (Makati, Philippines)*

49. Caprice (Hong Kong, China)

50. Refer (Beijing, China)*

* New entries

(Hero and feature images credits: