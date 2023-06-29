BLACKPINK’s Jennie is all set to appear on Dua Lipa’s ‘At Your Service’ podcast

Dua Lipa’s much-awaited podcast, At Your Service, is back with its third edition! And this time, BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim is on the lineup of guests. The season, which kicks off on June 30 with journalist Amelia Dimoldenberg, will also feature stars like Penn Badgley of You fame, Billie Eilish, drag performer Sasha Velour, and relationship expert Esther Perel.

The first two seasons of At Your Service emerged successful owing to the podcast’s focus on unearthing human experiences with candid and insightful conversations. With Jennie in the lineup, fans will hopefully get an up close and personal account of her journey in BLACKPINK, her acting debut with The Idol and more.

Talking about the third season of At Your Service, Dua Lipa mentioned in a press release “I have had the privilege of learning from so many incredible individuals and sharing their remarkable stories over the course of the first two seasons of At Your Service.”

The Levitating songstress added that the third season will follow the same approach. It will also dive deeper into the unique themes tailored to each guest. Season three of Dua Lipa: At Your Service premieres on 30 June, with new episodes airing weekly on BBC Sounds.

In the previous seasons, Dua has interviewed a slew of incredible personalities. These range from Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion to Dan Levy as well as Greta Gerwig and more. With these culture–shifting personalities and exciting minds on board, we surely can’t wait to witness what the latest season has in store for us!

What’s on Jennie’s work front?

Meanwhile, Jennie is witnessing a remarkable career boom, making heads turn with her new TV show, The Idol. The K-pop star’s new single, One Of The Girls, alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, has garnered massive success. The song topped the charts just days after its release. It touched the number 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, which lists the most talked about tunes on Twitter. Lastly, Jennie’s Met Gala and Cannes debut earlier this year were spectacular.

