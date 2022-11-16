BTS makes history, nominated for three 2023 Grammy Awards  

K-pop supergroup BTS has earned three nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards. It is the first time that the acclaimed seven-member South Korean boy band has been nominated in more than one Grammy category in any given year.

The three award categories for which BTS has been nominated are Album of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.

All the details about the 2023 Grammy nominations for BTS

Record third straight Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination

“My Universe,” a collaborative single from Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, earned the group their third straight nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, making them the only act to do so since the category was introduced in 2011.

As per Grammy, this award includes singles or tracks only and is given for new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Interestingly, the song is the second collaboration between two groups to be nominated in the category.

BTS was previously nominated in this category for “Dynamite” (2020) and “Butter” (2021).

This time, they are up against “Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA, “Bam Bam” by Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran, “I Like You (A Happier Song)” by Post Malone and Doja Cat, and “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras. Except for ABBA’s track, all the other nominees are collaborations.

Multiple firsts with ‘Yet To Come’ in the Best Music Video category

BTS’ “Yet To Come” earned the group a nomination in the Best Music Video category.

The nomination set a number of firsts, both for the group and Grammy. It is the first time that a primarily Korean-language song by the group got them a Grammy nod and is also their first nomination in the category. It is also the first time that a K-pop group got a nod for Best Music Video.

They will be competing against “Easy on Me” by Adele, “The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar, “Woman” by Doja Cat, “As It Was” by Harry Styles and Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film.

“Yet To Come” is the lead single of BTS’ album Proof. The song was released on 10 June 2022.

All seven members of the group — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V — celebrated BTS’ ninth anniversary on 13 June with a live performance of the song with eight-time Grammy Award winner Anderson .Paak.

For Album of the Year, BTS got the nod as featured artists in Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres. Three BTS members — RM, J-Hope and Suga — are listed as songwriters on the album.

Other nominees in the category include ABBA’s Voyage, Adele’s 30, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE, Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Lizzo’s Special, and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House. Many of the albums also have several featured artists who have been nominated alongside them.

The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards were announced on 15 November. The 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony will be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, the US, on 5 February 2023. The show will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy BTS_official/@bts_bighit/Twitter