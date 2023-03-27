BTS’ Jimin becomes first Korean solo artist to sell one million album copies on day 1

Jimin of BTS is on a record-breaking spree with his debut solo album Face. Within days of setting a record with one of the songs in the album, Jimin set another milestone — that of album sales.

The BTS star released Face on 24 March. Over a million copies were sold on the first day of release, making Jimin the first Korean solo artist to do so with album sales.

Even when K-pop groups are included, Jimin is now the fifth highest-selling artist based on first-day sales overall. Ahead of Jimin are his own group BTS apart from TXT, SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids.

More about the record set by Jimin with Face

Surpasses trot singer Lim Young Woong’s record

According to the Korean market tracker Hanteo Chart, Face sold 1,021,532 copies on 24 March. It was the first time that a solo album by a Korean artist went past the one-million mark on the first day of sales.

Jimin, the newly minted global brand ambassador of Dior, thus eclipsed the record set in 2022 by South Korean trot singer Lim Young Woong, whose debut solo album, Im Hero, sold 940,624 copies on the first day of its release.

Jimin’s debut album also topped other charts. It was #1 on the iTunes Top Album chart in 63 regions as well as the Japanese music chart Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking on the day of its release.

“Like Crazy” breaks “Set Me Free Pt.2” record as the BIGGEST solo debut by a K-pop soloist on Spotify in HISTORY 🔥🥳 The song debuts with 7,998,768 unfiltered streams! Congratulations Jimin 👏

Jimin is his own competition! RECORD MAKER JIMIN

JIMIN HISTORY MAKER… pic.twitter.com/rbe7ld4GL1 — JIMIN DATA (@PJM_data) March 25, 2023

Songs from Face are also setting records

Songs from the album have already become a hit. Its pre-release track, “Set Me Free Pt.2,” which dropped on 17 March, reached #2 on iTunes in over 110 countries within 10 hours of its release. The feat made Jimin the fastest to reach the position in more than 100 countries.

Following the release of the album, its title track, “Like Crazy,” recorded over 7.9 million streams on Spotify. It thus surpassed the biggest solo song debut record previously set by “Set Me Free Pt.2” on the streaming giant’s Global Chart history on both filtered and unfiltered streams. “Like Crazy” was also #1 on iTunes’ Top Song chart in 111 regions on 25 March and was also at the top of the Daily Digital Single Ranking on Oricon.

Hero and Featured images: Courtesy BTS_official/@bts_bighit/Twitter

This story first appeared on Augustman India.