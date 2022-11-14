BTS’ Jin reveals his military plans and other details while interacting with fans

Kim Seok-jin, who goes by the sobriquet Jin, is a member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Of course, if you are a fan of the band, he needs no introduction.

Ahead of his birthday on December 4, BTS’ Jin interacted with his fans, popularly known as ARMY, on the platform Weverse. He answered all their questions, and left the ARMY across the world in a web of emotions as he revealed his plans. Earlier, he had confirmed that he will be heading out for mandatory military service in South Korea for two years, but he didn’t share any timeline. During the fan interaction, he also had a request for all his fans. Find out everything that happened during Jin’s fan interaction.

Everything we know about BTS’ Jin’s fan interaction

On November 12, BTS’ Jin got in an interactive session with his fans on Weverse, a Korean app and web platform which specialises in hosting multimedia content and artist-to-fan communications for musicians.

A fan asked him if he had any plans for his birthday on December 4. To this, he answered that he will not be celebrating his birthday this year, unlike all the other times, because he would have already joined the front line by then.

OP: Oppa, your birthday is next month, are you excited?

🐹 No..I’m on the front line*

*it sounds like he got his assignment in the military@BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 #JIN pic.twitter.com/EqvXwJLtHE — bora 💜 (slow) (@bora_twts) November 12, 2022

This left fans feeling overwhelmed and emotional. During the interaction. BTS’ Jin also requested a fan not to share his shirtless photos. The revealing photos exhibit Jin’s tattoo apparently.

In South Korea, it is mandatory for able-bodied men to serve in the military for about two years. In the past, it has been long debated whether the BTS members should be joining the military service, owing to their vast popularity.

The band’s management company BigHit Music revealed that all the seven members will go on to join the services, and the band hopes to reunite in 2025 and continue with their music career.

