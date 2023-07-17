facebook
BTS' Jungkook rules Spotify global charts for second day with debut solo single 'Seven'
17 Jul 2023

BTS’ Jungkook rules Spotify global charts for second day with debut solo single ‘Seven’

Sushmita Mahanta

BTS’ golden maknae Jungkook continues to dominate the Spotify global chart three days after the release of his first solo single “Seven”. The peppy summer song spent a second day at No. 1 on the streaming giant’s chart with 13.48 million streams.

The digital single, which was released on 14 July 2023, features American rapper and singer Latto. “Seven” first topped Spotify’s chart with 15.99 million streams, making Jungkook the first artist besides Taylor Swift to surpass 15 million first-day Spotify streams. She achieved the feat with “Anti Hero” and “Lavender Haze”.

Additionally, the K-pop idol managed to earn the biggest debut by an Asian act in Spotify history with his solo single. The song also landed atop Korea’s largest music streaming service Melon’s Top 100 chart upon its release.

About Jungkook’s new solo single “Seven”

Bighit Music described Jungkook’s debut single as “an invigorating summer song” in a statement on Weverse. The label behind BTS further shared that the song “is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook’s charm” and will definitely “bring your summer fun to the next level.”

Following the release, HYBE dropped a 3:46 minute-long official music video on YouTube the same day. It stars South Korean actor Han So-hee — known for her roles in acclaimed shows like Netflix’s My Name (2021) — opposite Jungkook.

Directed by Bradley and Pablo, the music video garnered over nine million views within just three hours of its release.

Additionally, “Seven” which debuted at #3 on the UK Big Top 40, has also become the highest debuting song on the chart by a Korean soloist this decade.

Jungkook’s ‘brand new side’

Image credit: bts_bighit/Twitter

The BTS member addressed the band’s loyal fanbase, Army, through a Weverse live after the release of “Seven” and thanked them for supporting his first debut solo single. He credited them for the massive numbers it has achieved.

Jungkook also reacted to his song on that same livestream and added that he wanted to portray a “brand new side” through the song.

In a special Spotify podcast video, Jungkook also revealed that his bandmate Taehyung aka V was the first person to listen to “Seven” before anyone else.

Hero image: Courtesy bts_bighit/Twitter; Featured image: Courtesy Weverse

BTS’ Jungkook rules Spotify global charts for second day with debut solo single ‘Seven’

Sushmita Mahanta

