BTS’ Jungkook’s FIFA song becomes first ever to debut at #1 on Billboard charts

It’s raining good news for BTS fans around the world, aka ARMY. It’s a Billboard #1 spot for BTS’ Jungkook’s FIFA song Dreamers. The official FIFA World Cup 2022 song Dreamers was unveiled for the first time at the FIFA opening ceremony on November 20, 2022, where the live performance of Jungkook was definitely the highlight of the entire ceremony.

And now it’s another milestone for Jungkook’s song and the Army as BTS makes it to the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart, being the first ever FIFA song to debut at the top spot on the Billboards charts. Not just that, with this feat, he has also become the only Asian to have bagged multiple #1 spots on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart within the same year.

BTS’ Jungkook’s song Dreamers makes it to #1 on Billboard

In less than 13 hours after the song had been released on the music platform iTunes, it broke the charts by bagging the top spot in 102 countries. It still holds the #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart, and ranked #1 on the European iTunes Song Chart for ‘6 days in a row’.

The official Dreamers music video, that released just two days after the FIFA opening ceremony, also has millions of views. With 5 million views in just 8 hours and more than 20 million in 2 days, BTS’ Jungkook’s song has been sweeping off charts worldwide.

The FIFA opening ceremony was a massive show that took place at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor in Qatar.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram