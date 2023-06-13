K-pop kings BTS ring in their 10th year together with exciting anniversary events

This year’s BTS Festa – an annual celebration of the K-pop group’s debut anniversary – will mark the seven members’ 10th year of being in the industry. In line with this, festivities include interactive sessions, firework shows, exhibitions, and more! Here’s all about it.

Seoul City Hall, Namsan Tower, and other popular landmarks in Seoul were clad in a vibrant purple recently. The occasion? A preview of BTS’ 10th debut anniversary celebrations. Since 2013, the all-boy K-pop group has firmly established itself in the listening habits of the globe – breaking records, collecting awards, moving hearts, and topping charts in the process. Every year, the seven-member act share this success with fans through BTS Festa – a carefully-curated event with interactions, song releases, photoshoot pictures, and activities. The 2023 edition – which marks a decade of togetherness – was announced via a teaser on 24 May. Titled ‘BTS Presents Everywhere’ – it will go on from 12-25 June, in collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

BTS’ 10th anniversary includes tour maps and intimate interactions

To kick things off, the tourism department of Seoul as well as the city’s metropolitan government has curated a tour map – ‘Map Of The Seoul’ – that spotlights 13 iconic landmarks associated with the group by way of being their major performance destinations or video shoot locations, as per The National News. This includes Hybe’s official building, Yeouido Hangang Park, Gwanghwamun Bookyard, National Museum Of Korea, Lotte World Tower, and Jamsil Sports Complex, amongst others – that will be lit up in the group’s official colour purple and will feature themed displays of the group. Seoul Plaza for instance will have cosy purple bean bags and umbrellas – complete with a space to read.

On 17 June, a set of exciting events await at the Hangang Park in Yeouido Island, Han River. Several exhibitions and experiential spaces will line the region – including Run BTS Stage Outfits, Family Portraits, BTS Playlist, a temporary tattoo booth and more. Doors open at 12:00 pm and fans can send in their stories related to BTS to their agency and stand a chance for it to be read on the radio by DJ Namjun at the ARMY Lounge. At 5:00 pm KST, Kim Namjoon – RM – will host a segment for interactions that will go on for an hour.

This will be followed by a fireworks show – from 8:30 – 9:00 pm KST – narrated by Jungkook and accompanied by the group’s most popular songs. Raffle winners from the day will be seated in the best viewing location. To add to this, businesses are opting in on the celebration, with South Korea’s postal service introducing commemorative BTS anniversary stamps. Brands like Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping, and S-Oil have introduced special offers as well. In addition to this, BTS released Take Two – an ode to their fans for all the love they recieve. Reportedly, all seven members participated in the song.

The act – which consists of RM, Jin, Suga, V, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook – took to social media to express their gratitude to ARMY (the fans). “There was a lot of rain and wind, and also love. We built our own world that no one could possibly understand,” Leader and rapper RM stated. “Thanks to the ARMYs and so many people who helped us, I was able to experience something special that I won’t be able to experience again.” J-Hope and Jin – both serving their mandatory military enlistment – will likely miss out on the occasion – sending out messages to well-wishers instead. “Thank you for teaching us a little, or maybe even too much, about happiness and love,” JungKook stated on Twitter. “I want to keep walking with you all for the next 10 years as well”.

