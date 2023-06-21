BTS sets two new records on Billboard global charts with ‘Take Two’

BTS is celebrating its 10th anniversary through June 2023 and there is another reason for ARMY, their fans, to rejoice. Take Two, the latest song by BTS, has debuted at No.1 on Billboard’s global charts and, in the process, has secured two new records for the septet.

Their feat is despite the fact that the world famous K-pop group is on a hiatus and won’t be performing as a complete group till 2025.

But as the celebrations across Seoul and other parts of the world — as well as their recent Billboard feat — indicate, BTS continues to command an unparalleled fan-following built over the years with their groundbreaking music.

More about BTS’ Take Two topping Billboard global charts

First act to hit No.1 with a new song every year

On 20 June, Billboard released its Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated 24 June). The two charts track streaming and sales activity from over 200 territories around the world to rank the songs. While Global 200 includes worldwide data, the Global Excl. U.S. chart excludes the sales and streaming data from the US market.

Take Two is a song released in honour of the 10th anniversary record-extending seventh leader on each list.

The song garnered 60.2 million streams and 64,000 in worldwide sales from its 9 June release date through 15 June to reach No.1 on Billboard Global 200 chart. The feat thus makes BTS the first act to have sent a new song to the No.1 position each year since the launch of the chart in 2020.

The only other act with a No.1 on Global 200 every year since its launch is Mariah Carey for her all-time holiday classic All I Want for Christmas Is You.

The #Global200 top 10 (chart dated June 24, 2023) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 20, 2023

Only act to top Global Excl. U.S. chart every year

With 54.3 million streams and 48,000 sales outside the US between 9-15 June, Take Two also topped the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. It thus makes BTS the only act to have ranked at No.1 on the chart since its launch in 2020.

Iconic all-girl K-pop group BLACKPINK follows BTS with three No.1 songs on this chart.

The Global Excl. U.S. top 10 (chart dated June 24, 2023) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 20, 2023

Other songs by BTS that have topped Billboard’s global charts

Five songs — Dynamite, Life Goes On, Butter, Permission to Dance, and My Universe — topped both charts previously. While Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) topped the Billboard Global 200 chart, Yet To Come topped the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Hero and featured images: Courtesy BTS_official/@bts_bighit/Twitter