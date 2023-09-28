Northern wing of Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 reopens for operations

Travellers can now embark on their journeys from the newly opened northern wing of Changi Airport Terminal 2. After three-and-a-half years of construction and expansion work, this space is ready to welcome passengers, on September 28.

The refurbished airport is set to be fully operational by the end of October, with new stores, restaurants, and various facilities gradually becoming available over the coming weeks.

Here’s what you can expect at Changi Airport Terminal 2:

The northern wing boasts an additional 15,500 square metres of space and will serve Singapore Airlines flights to Southeast Asia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Additionally, Lufthansa and Swiss International Air Lines will also begin operations on September 28 (Thursday). In October, once fully operational, the terminal will accommodate Air Japan, All Nippon Airways, Etihad Airways, IndiGo, and Singapore Airlines’ flights to the Maldives and Nepal, bringing the total number of airlines operating here to 16. The terminal also houses Singapore Airlines’ first-class check-in reception and the SATS Premier Check-in Lounge.

Eligible passengers can access the DBS Private Access Lounge, KrisFlyer Gold Lounge, SATS Premier Lounge, and SilverKris Lounge. Other lounges include the Ambassador Transit Hotel and Lounge and Connect at Changi lounge, designed as a networking space for the business community, all located within the transit area.

With the reopening of this wing, Changi Airport’s overall annual passenger capacity will increase to 90 million travellers, while Terminal 2’s capacity will rise to 28 million travellers, according to a press release shared by the Changi Airport Group. The southern wing of the terminal was previously reopened in May 2022 for arrivals and in October 2022 for departures.

The terminal already hosts a variety of shops, dining options, and amenities, and passengers can anticipate new and exciting restaurants offering sushi, milk tea gelato, coffee, teas, pizzas, smoothies, and more. Travellers can also indulge in retail therapy at new shops, including the luxury Italian jeweller Pomellato and Old Seng Choong, specialising in heritage recipes and nostalgic baked goods. For those travelling with children, 2 Bears Hideout offers a perfect place for them to play. Additionally, large LED screens in transit areas will keep travellers updated with the latest sports and live TV programs.

New upgrades include a central common-use Fast and Seamless Travel (FAST) zone with additional automated check-in kiosks and bag drop machines, as well as expanded immigration halls to accommodate more automated immigration lanes. The terminal’s design draws inspiration from nature, featuring green columns adorned with various plants. It has also improved its equipment, including a new chiller plant that delivers cooling with 30 percent lower energy consumption.

Talking about the opening, Tan Lye Teck, Changi Airport Group’s Programme Director for the Terminal 2 Expansion Project, said, “We extend our deep gratitude to the Ministry of Transport, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, as well as other agencies and partners for their support toward the T2 Expansion Project. We also greatly appreciate the entire airport community for their close collaboration and steadfast partnership. We commit to delivering exceptional customer service and look forward to taking the passenger experience to new heights with the refreshed T2.”

All images: Courtesy Changi Airport Group

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Singapore.