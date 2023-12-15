Savouring success! Chef Garima Arora wins her second Michelin star

In the dynamic and competitive world of culinary arts, achieving a Michelin star award is the ultimate dream for most chefs. It stands as a testament to a chef’s unparalleled dedication, creativity, and mastery of the culinary craft. Among the select few who have earned this prestigious recognition, Chef Garima Arora stands out as a trailblazer in India. Having recently earned her second Michelin star, she has become the first Indian woman to achieve this feat.

Chef Garima Arora’s second Michelin star is a significant achievement in her prestigious career. This star secures her status as one of the top Michelin-star chefs in India and a champion of Indian cuisine on the global platform. Through her restaurant Gaa, Arora redefined creativity for years, leaving her indelible mark. Her journey is not just a personal triumph but a celebration of the rich, diverse, and ever-evolving traditional Indian cuisine in the modern world. Let’s find out more about this milestone in her career.

Chef Garima Arora wins her second Michelin star

On 13 December 2023, the Michelin Guide Thailand Star Revelation officially announced two Thailand restaurants that would be getting a second Michelin star in 2024. One of them is Chef Garima Arora’s famous Bangkok-based restaurant Gaa. The restaurant had won its first Michelin star in 2018, making Arora the first female Indian chef to receive the award. With the second star, she has created history yet again. Her progressive Indian restaurant is known for curating a tasting menu based on Indian heritage, with contemporary takes on Indian classic dishes like curd-rice, gobi paratha, pakoras, chaat, and more.

According to the official website of the Michelin Guide, “Gaa’s location mirrors chef Garima Arora’s exquisite cooking: old-school at heart, transformed with modern techniques and presentation.” Before she started Gaa in 2017, Chef Arora was the chef de partie at the world-famous restaurant Noma in Copenhagen, which has consistently been named one of the best in the world.

What do two Michelin stars mean?

In the world of gastronomy, a single Michelin Star means a restaurant that features high-quality ingredients and is recognised for its consistency in the excellent preparation of distinct dishes. Two Michelin stars signify a chef’s talent and personality, and denotes a restaurant of excellent cooking that is worth a detour.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How many Michelin stars does Garima Arora have?

Garima Arora has two Michelin stars, making her the first Indian woman to achieve this feat.

– How many times Vikas Khanna got Michelin star?

Vikas Khanna’s restaurant Junoon in New York is one of the most sought-after spots for Indian food. The restaurant received a Michelin star for six consecutive years.

– What do MICHELIN Stars mean?

Michelin stars are the highest awards in the culinary world, that are given to restaurants by the Michelin organisation to recognise their high quality. The stars are awarded based on the quality of the food and dining experience, as assessed by anonymous Michelin inspectors.

– How many MICHELIN Star restaurants are there in India?

India has no Michelin star restaurants as there is no Michelin guide in India.