Chennai Airport takes the sustainable route, switches to renewable energy

Some good news for the planet as Chennai International Airport has switched to renewable energy sources to meet its power requirements.

According to latest reports, the airport uses this energy that’s generated from a variety of sources. These include rooftop solar plants, solar energy purchased from firms as well as power procured under green tariff from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

How Chennai International Airport is reducing its carbon footprint

On this World Environment Day 2023, #ChennaiAirport is proudly declaring itself to be completely energy efficient, having successfully transitioned to using 100% renewable energy, effective from May 1st, 2023. #sustainability pic.twitter.com/QI2pe5bvVj — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) June 5, 2023

Reports state that recently the airstrip achieved more than 50 percent use of renewable energy sources. Further, solar power has been incorporated for taxiway lights as well as runways.

Talking about the same, a spokesperson from the Airports Authority of India said that out of the total electrical energy that is being used by the Chennai Airport, 59 percent is solar energy. It is being procured through purchase from a third party, while three percent is being met onsite through the solar panels installed. Around 38 percent of the energy comes from TANGEDCO, said the spokesperson as per Times of India.

Reports also state that the airport uses about 63,92,675 kWh of energy in a month. Further, the airport achieved 50 percent use of renewable energy two years ago, too, when it started using the power from rooftop panels installed on terminal buildings. Additionally, some other initiatives such as efficient use of air conditioning and LED lights have helped Chennai Airport reduce its carbon emissions by 2,200 tonnes each year. This has also helped them save energy costing up to INR 10 crore through solar power, adds the TOI report. The airport’s efforts towards sustainable use of energy have also granted it a green rating.

