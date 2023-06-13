facebook
Chennai Airport takes the sustainable route, switches to renewable energy
What's On
13 Jun 2023 04:00 PM

Chennai Airport takes the sustainable route, switches to renewable energy

Anushka Goel

Some good news for the planet as Chennai International Airport has switched to renewable energy sources to meet its power requirements.

According to latest reports, the airport uses this energy that’s generated from a variety of sources. These include rooftop solar plants, solar energy purchased from firms as well as power procured under green tariff from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

How Chennai International Airport is reducing its carbon footprint

Reports state that recently the airstrip achieved more than 50 percent use of renewable energy sources. Further, solar power has been incorporated for taxiway lights as well as runways.

Talking about the same, a spokesperson from the Airports Authority of India said that out of the total electrical energy that is being used by the Chennai Airport, 59 percent is solar energy. It is being procured through purchase from a third party, while three percent is being met onsite through the solar panels installed. Around 38 percent of the energy comes from TANGEDCO, said the spokesperson as per Times of India.

Reports also state that the airport uses about 63,92,675 kWh of energy in a month. Further, the airport achieved 50 percent use of renewable energy two years ago, too, when it started using the power from rooftop panels installed on terminal buildings. Additionally, some other initiatives such as efficient use of air conditioning and LED lights have helped Chennai Airport reduce its carbon emissions by 2,200 tonnes each year. This has also helped them save energy costing up to INR 10 crore through solar power, adds the TOI report. The airport’s efforts towards sustainable use of energy have also granted it a green rating.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Artur Tumasjan/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.

Sustainable Travel Renewable Energy travel news Chennai Airport
Anushka has worked with publications such as Times of India and Being Indian. A graduate from Xavier Institute of Communications, she specialises in entertainment, food and travel. She also likes to write about sustainability and beauty. When not working, you can catch her reading a book, tending to her plants, cooking or playing an instrument.

   
