States urge citizens to wear mask as India updates its COVID-19 guidelines amid rising cases

Citing decreasing levels of immunity against COVID-19 as a cause for concern, several states and union territories across India have reinstated mask mandates as a part of their guidelines. Here’s all about it.

With rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, mock drills being performed in hospitals, and health authorities going on high alert – India has refreshed its guidelines to make masks mandatory. As per numerous reports, this is a part of the country’s efforts to step up its defense against new variants. Advisories on curbing the spread have also been issued. This comes in after a review meeting between the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials of different States and union territories. And while some regions have adopted a wait and watch approach, others were quick to lay out a few rules.

Covid 19 guidelines: States and UTs where you need to wear a mask

“We can also expect new waves of infection as our immunity wanes. We can contain the impact of this with strong disease surveillance, high vaccine coverage, and making our health systems more resilient.” WHO Regional Director, South-East Asia Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh was quoted saying by Firstpost. “We also need to strengthen our capacity to track the virus and urgently address any gaps in the health systems. As we continue to do all this, we need to transition to long-term control of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases,” she added. Here’s a look at all the states who’ve followed this approach:

Delhi: In the capital city, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj requested people not to step out in public places if they’re experiencing flu-like symptoms. He added that cases are expected to rise over the next few days, owing to the region’s high population density.

In the capital city, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj requested people not to step out in public places if they’re experiencing flu-like symptoms. He added that cases are expected to rise over the next few days, owing to the region’s high population density. Haryana: State government has mandated face masks for gatherings of more than 100 people as a part of its new COVID-19 guidelines. Testing has been made mandatory for those arriving at hospitals with a cold and cough and healthcare workers have been advised to wear masks.

State government has mandated face masks for gatherings of more than 100 people as a part of its new COVID-19 guidelines. Testing has been made mandatory for those arriving at hospitals with a cold and cough and healthcare workers have been advised to wear masks. Uttar Pradesh: All international passengers arriving in the state will be screened at the airport as a part of a high-priority directive.

All international passengers arriving in the state will be screened at the airport as a part of a high-priority directive. Rajasthan: Medical Education Secretary T Ravikanth and Health Secretary Dr Prithvi have mandated tests of patients visiting hospitals with symptoms of COVID-19.

Medical Education Secretary T Ravikanth and Health Secretary Dr Prithvi have mandated tests of patients visiting hospitals with symptoms of COVID-19. Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated wearing masks for all patients as well as their visitors in civic-run hospitals. The staff of said places is also required to mask up. Citizens above the age of 60, meanwhile, have been urged to wear a mask in crowded places as a precautionary measure.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated wearing masks for all patients as well as their visitors in civic-run hospitals. The staff of said places is also required to mask up. Citizens above the age of 60, meanwhile, have been urged to wear a mask in crowded places as a precautionary measure. Puducherry: Masks have been made mandatory in public spaces – beach road, parks, theatres. Staff of hospitals, hotels, bars, restaurants, entertainment sectors, government offices, commercial spaces, and liquor shops have been asked to wear a mask.

Masks have been made mandatory in public spaces – beach road, parks, theatres. Staff of hospitals, hotels, bars, restaurants, entertainment sectors, government offices, commercial spaces, and liquor shops have been asked to wear a mask. Kerala: State health minister Veena George has stated that wearing a mask would be mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly, and those with lifestyle diseases.

As per a report by Indian Express, India’s caseload rose to 35,199 on Monday.

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock