Delhi is one of the best and cleanest airports in Asia Pacific: ACI

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has been declared one of the best airports in the Asia Pacific by Airports Council International (ACI). It has also been adjudged as one of the cleanest airports in the region. Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and four other Indian airports have also been listed as some of the best in various categories.

Delhi airport has received the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) best airport award for 2022 in the category of over 40 Million Passengers Per Year (MPPY), along with six other airports, including Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. In the cleanest airport category, five airports have figured in the list, with Delhi being the only one from India making the cut.

“The ASQ programme is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking programme. This recognition is based on live research via surveys gathered at the airport – direct from the traveller – rating their satisfaction on the day of travel,” Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the operator of Indira Gandhi International Airport, said in a press release.

ACI is a non-profit organisation that works with governments, experts and airports to unify industry practices and promote excellence in the aviation industry. They collated data and shared the best airports across the world in different categories under the ASQ Awards 2022. ASQ is the world’s leading airport passenger satisfaction program, with close to 400 participating airports in 95 countries.

Many Indian airports have performed well and made it to the list of winners. Delhi airport is the only airport that has won in two different categories.

Indian airports that have won in ASQ Awards 2022:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai) and Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi) have won the over 40 MPPY category for the Asia Pacific region.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Hyderabad) was considered the best in the 15-20 MPPY.

Cochin International Airport (Cochin) was ranked among the best in 5 to 15 MPPY.

Tiruchirappalli International Airport (Tiruchirapalli) won the under 2 MPPY in Asia Pacific.

Kempegowda International Airport (Bengaluru) has been announced as one of the best airports for arrivals globally.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi) is one of the cleanest airports in Asia Pacific.

Hero and feature image: Courtesy Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.