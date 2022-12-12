facebook
Delhi Airport Terminal 3 congestion: All you need to know before heading to T3
12 Dec 2022 05:40 PM

Delhi Airport Terminal 3 congestion: All you need to know before heading to T3

Shrestha Purkayastha

Passengers travelling via Delhi airport Terminal 3 have been objecting to the delays in boarding, inconvenient management, and long security check queues off late. Given the peak season for travelling, here’s everything every traveller must be aware of before travelling through the Terminal 3 of IGI Airport (Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi), including the changes being implemented and why passengers are being advised to plan their itineraries accordingly.

What is happening at the Delhi Airport Terminal 3?

Terminal 3 IGI Airport
Image Credit: Delhi Airport/Instagram

Presently, all social media portals are jam-packed with pictures and videos of passengers impatiently sharing the mess at the Delhi Airport. While some passengers are complaining about the trouble entering the airport, others are complaining about the dysfunctional machines at the security check, leading to extremely slow movements.

Why is the Terminal 3 of IGI Airport facing such issues?

Delhi Airport
Image Credit: Delhi Airport/Instagram

This is occurring because of a large number of passengers with limited spaces, a shortage of security staff, and fewer counters. Additionally, the rise in the travelling rush after two consecutive years of the pandemic which had previously lowered worldwide tourism could also be one of the major reasons behind this issue. With relatively economical rates in the hospitality industry at the moment, especially after the third wave of COVID-19 earlier this year, India has seen a fair increase in tourism. This is exactly why some airports are repeatedly requesting passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours before their flight’s scheduled boarding time. Even Mumbai airport released a similar advisory on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, asking domestic and international passengers to arrive at the airport 2.5 hours and 3.5 hours early, respectively.


How is this issue being addressed and what is being done to fix these?

After several days of the outpour of complaints from the passengers, on Saturday (December 10, 2022), the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, made a surprise visit to the Delhi Airport. Senior authorities from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) surveyed the scenario in Delhi airport Terminal 3 to take necessary actions at the earliest. As far as certain media reports are concerned:

  • The Delhi airport will be looking into building brand-new security passages and hiring more staff.
  • The authorities at the Delhi airport Terminal 3 are planning to cut down peak-hour departures also.
  • The initial plan is to cut down the peak-hour flights from Terminal 1 to eight per hour, Terminal 2 to 11 per hour, and Terminal 3 to 14 per hour. The peak hours are usually from 5:00 am to 9:00 am IST and 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm IST. At present, 19 flights are operated from Terminal 3 during peak hours.
  • According to a report published by The Economic Times, the minimisation of flights is a section of a four-point plan. This further involves the count of accessible X-Ray machines from 14 to 16 and eventually initiating new entrances at Gate 1A outside Terminal 1 and 8B outside Terminal 3.

Hero Image Credit: Raymond Klavins/Unsplash; Feature Image Credit: Delhi Airport/Instagram

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Is IGI Terminal 3 Domestic?

Answer: Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport hosts International as well as domestic flights.

Question: Is T2 and T3 Delhi Airport same?

Answer: No, both are not same terminals. However, Terminal 2 is right in front of Terminal 3.

Question: Which airlines operate from T3?

Answer: Some of the airlines that operate from Terminal 3 are Singapore Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Frontier Airlines, Southern Airways Express, Southwest Airlines, etc.

Question: Are there 2 airports in Delhi?

Answer: Yes, there are two airports in Delhi. One is the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the other one is Safdarjung Airport.

Question: Is T1 and T2 Delhi Airport?

Answer: Yes, both Terminal 1 and 2 are Delhi Airports itself.

Question: Which is the largest airport in India?

Answer: Delhi Airport aka Indira Gandhi International Airport is considered to be one of the largest airports in India.

Question: How much time does it take for immigration clear in Delhi Airport?

Answer: Some airports are repeatedly requesting passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours before their flight’s scheduled boarding time.

Question: How busy is Delhi Airport?

Answer: Delhi airport is considered one of the busiest airports in India.

Question: How many hours before should I reach Delhi airport?

Answer: Some airports are repeatedly requesting passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours before their flight’s scheduled boarding time.

Question: How far is T2 and T3 at Delhi airport?

Answer: It takes barely 10-15 minutes to reach T3 from T2.

Delhi Airport Terminal 3 congestion: All you need to know before heading to T3

Shrestha Purkayastha

