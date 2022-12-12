Delhi Airport Terminal 3 congestion: All you need to know before heading to T3

Passengers travelling via Delhi airport Terminal 3 have been objecting to the delays in boarding, inconvenient management, and long security check queues off late. Given the peak season for travelling, here’s everything every traveller must be aware of before travelling through the Terminal 3 of IGI Airport (Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi), including the changes being implemented and why passengers are being advised to plan their itineraries accordingly.

What is happening at the Delhi Airport Terminal 3?

Presently, all social media portals are jam-packed with pictures and videos of passengers impatiently sharing the mess at the Delhi Airport. While some passengers are complaining about the trouble entering the airport, others are complaining about the dysfunctional machines at the security check, leading to extremely slow movements.

Dear @JM_Scindia

Pls go back to T3 in IGI Delhi & do surprise checks. Send spies, friends w/out protocol too pls.

The airport a mess. Nothing’s changed after your trip the other day. Utter chaos. Long queues. Rude staff. Traffic jams outside. I hope you’ll help the public 🙏 — Nayantara Rai (@NayantaraRai) December 10, 2022

I ended up paying @airindiain well over 25k INR for one side DEL-BLR for a flight I had originally booked for around 13k INR because of the chaos at Delhi Airport at T3.

Here’s what happened: — Shaina Ahluwalia (@sayshaina) December 10, 2022

Why is the Terminal 3 of IGI Airport facing such issues?

This is occurring because of a large number of passengers with limited spaces, a shortage of security staff, and fewer counters. Additionally, the rise in the travelling rush after two consecutive years of the pandemic which had previously lowered worldwide tourism could also be one of the major reasons behind this issue. With relatively economical rates in the hospitality industry at the moment, especially after the third wave of COVID-19 earlier this year, India has seen a fair increase in tourism. This is exactly why some airports are repeatedly requesting passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours before their flight’s scheduled boarding time. Even Mumbai airport released a similar advisory on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, asking domestic and international passengers to arrive at the airport 2.5 hours and 3.5 hours early, respectively.

The chaos that is T3 at Delhi Airport. Tempers running high. Stupid passengers jumping lines. People shouting. Fighting. Incompetent private security personnel unable to handle the rush. What an ugly ugly experience. But yeah. Sab changa si. pic.twitter.com/6o97N6apcI — Munish (@MunishBhardwaj) December 7, 2022



How is this issue being addressed and what is being done to fix these?

Amidst reports of chaos and people missing their flights at Delhi Airport, Union Civil Aviation Minister @JM_Scindia visits T3 at Delhi airport @DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/5Gj0fm9Z7k — Dibyendu Mondal (@dibyendumondal) December 12, 2022

After several days of the outpour of complaints from the passengers, on Saturday (December 10, 2022), the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, made a surprise visit to the Delhi Airport. Senior authorities from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) surveyed the scenario in Delhi airport Terminal 3 to take necessary actions at the earliest. As far as certain media reports are concerned:

The Delhi airport will be looking into building brand-new security passages and hiring more staff.

The authorities at the Delhi airport Terminal 3 are planning to cut down peak-hour departures also.

The initial plan is to cut down the peak-hour flights from Terminal 1 to eight per hour, Terminal 2 to 11 per hour, and Terminal 3 to 14 per hour. The peak hours are usually from 5:00 am to 9:00 am IST and 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm IST. At present, 19 flights are operated from Terminal 3 during peak hours.

According to a report published by The Economic Times, the minimisation of flights is a section of a four-point plan. This further involves the count of accessible X-Ray machines from 14 to 16 and eventually initiating new entrances at Gate 1A outside Terminal 1 and 8B outside Terminal 3.

